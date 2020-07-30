Upon City Council approval of the Horseshoe courts, VFW‘s Fast Action Reaction Team swung into immediate action. Westside Park was a beehive of activity last week as Forby’s Construction and Beavercreek Construction teamed up to open what will become a six court horseshoe venue. Hinckley’s VFW post 4118 Commander Terry Bullock, praised the city for their rapid approval of the project and also had high praise for the volunteer efforts of the two contractors who responded immediately to the call for assisting the veterans group. Bullock concluded his remarks by pledging the V.F.W’s goal to finish the project in time for the first state wide invitational tournament in September of 2020. Tournament player Al Wolter also praised the efforts as “moving like a zephyr wind“ and is looking forward to playing on one of the finest horseshoe venues in all of Minnesota.
