Strawberries dipped in chocolate, gooey caramel covered apples and red velvet chocolate chip mini bundt cakes covered in delicious cream cheese frosting are just a few of the yummy items listed on Ericka Dolibers Doliber Deserts and More page on Facebook.
Doliber, 33, started her home baking business in the summer of 2021, shortly before the birth of her fourth child. In the beginning she began baking to fill her time after her husband, Rob, was deployed and she discovered she enjoyed creating tasty treats.
She is a fan of the popular baking shows such as holiday baking championships, extreme cake makers and others.
While she has not had formal training, she watches You-Tube cake decorating videos.
“You taste with your eyes first,” Doliber said.
Working remotely during the pandemic has worked well for Doliber. It allows her to stay home with her children as well as more time for baking.
She quickly adds that her husband stays home also and two of the children are school age.
Rob suggested she start selling the goodies when she discovered she had gestational diabetes during her last pregnancy and could no longer eat the sweet treats. She set up a Facebook business page and orders began trickling in.
Currently she sells to a few regular customers in the area and partners with a restaurant in Pine City.
Ashley Gullekson said she saw the Facebook page and ordered strawberry cupcakes for her husband’s birthday. They were a hit so she ordered tiramisu, her husband’s favorite dessert.
“It was really good,” Gullekson said. “ She communicated well to organize the drop off.” While Gullekson does enjoy baking, she does not enjoy the mess so decided to order from Doliber. She also plans to order desserts for the upcoming holidays.
Doliber’s long term goal is to eventually expand her business and open a bakery outside of the house.
She said she has her Cottage Food license in order to sell her baked goods as required by the state.
She is currently taking orders until Saturday, Nov. 20 for traditional holiday pies such as apple, cherry, pecan and a variety of no bake pies. The pies must be picked up by Wednesday, Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving. Doliber delivers free of charge within Hinckley city limits and charges $5 outside of city limits.
For more information or to place an order visit her Facebook page or call (763) 229-2469.
