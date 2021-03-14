What do a squirrel, lightning strike and air conditioner have in common?
All three can shut down a transformer and cause residents’ power to go out.
Most people only think about a transformer when they hear a loud sound similar to a car backfiring and their power unexpectedly shuts off. The transformer plays an important part of bringing power to homes and businesses. But what does it do?
“Transformers are an integral part of our electric system to deliver safe and reliable power to customers. Think of it this way-the electric grid consists of a network of large transmission power lines and smaller distribution lines (the ones you see alongside your street), said Amy Rutledge, manager of corporate communications at ALLETE/Minnesota Power. “Those power lines carry multiple voltage levels. We generate power at our generating sites, whether that’s our thermal power plant, from a wind turbine facility, hydro, solar sites etc. High voltage transmission lines deliver the power from those generating
plants to our distribution system, the poles and wires you see running along your street. That high voltage power needs to be “stepped down” to 120/240V for delivery of safe and reliable power to homes and businesses. That’s where the transformers come in, they are a piece of equipment that “steps down” the energy to the appropriate level for delivery to homes and businesses.”
Transformers can be found at the top of a power pole or on the ground in areas where the power lines are buried underground.
The transformer is a hollowed-out magnetic iron core with wire wrapped on each side, according to science.com. The electricity enters through the wires wrapped around one side and leaves through wires on the other side.
The electricity rides through the power lines, then through a transformer where it is downsized for the business or home.
The amount of voltage through the wires depends on the size of the city. Once the electricity reaches its destination, it is reduced through the local transformer and on to its destination. The transformer can also increase the voltage traveling through the wires when it is necessary.
Some residents think the loud sound from a transformer means it exploded, said Nathan Knudsen, system engineer at East Central Energy. He said that is a common misconception and explains the transformer is protected by a fuse, similar to a home. When there is a power surge or other issue, the fuse cuts off the current. The fuse burns out and needs to be replaced.
“It sounds like a shotgun blast,” Knudsen said. “It’s much more rare that a transformer blows up.”
He said many problems can cause a transformer to malfunction, including an electrical fault, a squirrel, a branch caught between two lines or a power pole breaking. When a power pole breaks sometimes the power lines touch each other and creates a high amount of current.
“The transformers are filled with oil to insulate them,” Knudsen said. “Any type of spark can cause a fire or internal mechanical failure.”
Transformers account for less than eight percent of power outages each year across our entire system, Rutledge said. She said transformers catching on fire are even more rare.
“Minnesota Power serves 145,000 customers across 26,000 square miles in northeastern and central MN, our system has 8,700 miles of transmission and distribution lines,” said Rutledge.
Both companies have an app for residents to report an outage or check on a status. For Minnesota Power information, visit
For East Central Energy’s app visit https://ecemn.smarthub.coop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.