Editor’s note: Matilda Dolino is a foreign exchange student from Italy. She is attending Hinckley-Finlayson High School this year.
It feels almost like it was yesterday when I took my first flight by myself to come here, without knowing what to expect. Now it’s been six months that I’m here, and I’m writing this essay about my year as an exchange student at the Hinckley-Finlayson High School, in Minnesota.
Well, I want to start telling the story from the beginning. I started to think about leaving to do this experience my second year of high school, when two of my friends were thinking about it too, during spring and summer 2020. In my family, two of my cousins did this when they were in high school, and when they talked about it, it was always so exciting and fascinating to hear about their stories.
I would be on my own, I would have my adventure and I would be in an unknown country, which I always just saw in movies or in pictures. It was so exciting. I was pretty scared when I thought about me being far away from home, but pretty soon, during my third high school year, I was applying for my fourth year in the US to be an exchange student. So after that I just had to wait. The wait was exhausting, as I just wanted to know everything as soon as possible.
Then, summer arrived. Every day brought me closer to the day when I would leave. One day when I was at my home, I got an email in which they told me they found a host family for me. I had some pictures, the information…everything I needed. Now, I just had to contact the family and to book the flight. It would be just one month, and I would be gone for one year. I was so excited, and I wanted to tell everybody where I was going and what I would do there. I was researching online and in books about Minnesota, and it was different from the places I saw on the TV or in pictures. I found out it was a really cold state and that my town would be really small compared to my own town in Italy, but it was fine, I was sure everything would be perfect.
As I was excited, I was at the same time scared. I could not imagine I was ever going to actually go, but then the day arrived. It was the moment to say goodbye to everyone and the day I had to leave everything for one long year. It was so confusing all around, as there were so many people I had to say bye to and I didn’t want to forget anyone and anything.
Then the fateful day came, and in one second I was at the airport with my parents and my siblings. We were early, but just one moment later I had to take my plane. It was the last moment when I could see my family all together and when I could hug them for the last time. I said goodbye to everyone, and then I had to leave. I passed the check-in and I tried to not turn; I didn’t want my family to see me cry, so I just kept going on my way and tried to stay focused on what I should do next, to not think too much about having made the right decision or not.
In one day I was on the other side of the world, in a country that I didn’t know and 7830 km away from my family. I arrived at the Duluth airport and my host parents came to pick me up and go home. I was scared because I didn’t know if they would understand me or not. I was so tired that I just slept the whole ride home. They had four kids, all younger than me. I met them the next day when I woke up, and they were so sweet. First, they were scared of me because I was the new one in the house and I didn’t speak their language, but just a few weeks later, we were perfectly fine and everything was going well. I didn’t miss my family a lot, but sometimes I was just thinking how much I had left and when I could see them again. Then the school year started, and I was glad because staying the whole day in the house with the kids was a little bit stressful.
The morning of the first day of school I thought I was fine. I was not that afraid, until I came to the school and I didn’t have any idea where to go or what to do. I got lost ten times just the first day, and it took me two weeks to understand how to open the locker.
No one talked to me the first couple days. Everyone was scared of me, and they thought I didn’t know how to speak English so they just ignored me. In a couple months, I got comfortable and I made new friends, but things with the family were not going well at all. I had some issues, and I realized I could not stay with them anymore. I didn’t feel safe. So I started asking my friends if someone could host me for a couple weeks, until the program found me another family but no one had room to stay. I was giving up, there was nothing else to do.
I tried one more time, asking one of my friends, and she wanted to help me. I didn’t know what to think about it, she was so sweet and I was so thankful for that. I was supposed to stay with her for just a few weeks and then move somewhere else with the new host family. But the next day she texted me, I could stay with her for the rest of the school year! I was so happy and so excited for that, and I could not wait to move. Now there was just one thing left to do. I had to say to my other host family that I was moving and that I could not stay with them anymore. I felt bad, really bad for them. They were so nice, but I knew it could not work anymore. I didn’t want to hurt their feelings, but I had to do that as soon as possible to not feel the pressure and the feeling of cheating them anymore.
The day arrived that my friend’s parents were coming to pick me up. I didn’t know what to say and what to do, but I knew that going with them was the right thing to do. One moment later I was at their house, and it felt so good knowing I was in a safe place with someone similar to me. I started getting to know them better and realized that me and my new sister were so similar. I was so glad she decided to help me. But the time started going so fast and now here I am. Six months later I’m writing this story about this experience and how it is going well only thanks to my friend and her family. I am beginning to miss my family less, not because I don’t love them, but because I like staying here. I feel like I’ve known this family since forever, and I don’t want to leave.
One day I was riding with my sister and we were talking in the car, like we do every time. At one point she said something about her brother and how she knows more about me than him, even if she has lived with him for her whole life. I found it funny - I was laughing, and then she said a phrase that I remember very well: “I wish you could stay with us forever.” I can still hear her say that. I will remember that phrase forever, because I felt so good afterwards. She is so sweet with me most of the time, even if sometimes I stress her out with too many questions. I could not ask for a better sister. It was one of the sweetest things someone could say to me. I was glad she said that and I was glad she accepted me in her house 4 months ago, even if she didn’t know me at all, because she made my experience the best I could ask for.
I cannot believe six months are gone. I have a lot of other things to do and so little time. I just have four months left, and I feel like I’m not ready to leave everyone. I have created a life here; I have friends, a lovely host family,… and I don’t want to leave everything. I wish I could have more time to stay with them, 10 months is not enough. I will be so lost when I leave in June. I could not imagine a life without all the people here, but I’m glad I met them and that they are part of my life and of my experience.
I would like to tell the last thing to everybody that asks why I decided to spend a year in America, even if I knew it would not be an easy experience. It is hard traveling to the other side of the world, without knowing anyone and anything. Staying in a new place for one whole year is maybe not for everyone. Some people might think being here is easy for me because I don’t have a job or I don’t drive. However, every day is tiring. It is difficult just speaking, trying to find the right words every single time or having to pay so much attention when I’m listening or when someone is talking to me. But I think deciding to do this experience is one of the best things I could have done. If I did not have this exchange experience, I would not have met all my friends here. I don’t know why I decided to do this, but I know my dream was bigger than my fear. I wanted to demonstrate to everybody that I could do this, and I know I will arrive at the end, even if it is harder than what I expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.