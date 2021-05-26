Veterans of Hinckley American Legion Post 388 invite everyone to attend the Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Hinckley. The memorial is located adjacent to the Hinckley Fire Monument, Fire Monument Road (Highway 48) 1/2 mile East of I-35.
The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 31.
Mindy Sandell, Member of Hinckley American Legion Post 388 will be the featured speaker.
A 16-year Air Force Veteran, she served in a variety of positions in various commands, including Korea and North Dakota. She is still serving her country as Pine County Veterans Service Officer, headquartered in Sandstone, Minn. Mindy and her husband Eric reside in Hinckley.
Program
10 a.m. – Welcome, John Rostberg, Commander, Hinckley American Legion Post 388
– Presentation of colors by the Hinckley Post 388 Honor Guard commanded by Art Schroeder
– Pledge of Allegiance
– Invocation – Tim Schiller, Pastor of Kroshel Lutheran Church
– National Anthem, Post 388 member Mark Granger
– Opening remarks, Commander Rostberg
– Musical selection by the Hinckley-Finnlayson high school band, Emily Bengtson directing
– Poem – “In Flanders Field” written by WWI Canadian Lieutenant John McRae
– Guest speaker – Mindy Sandell, Air Force veteran, member of Post 388 and still serving her country as Pine County Veteran Service Officer
– Musical selection – Hinckley-Finnlayson high school band
– Angel Flight – Bringing the fallen home
– Placing of the Wreath, Al Wolter Air Force veteran and 2nd Vice Commander, Post 388
– Closing prayer, Pastor Schiller
– Close of program – Rifle salute and taps. Hinckley Post 388 Honor Guard
– Raising Old Glory to full staff, Post 388 member Clark Petersen.
