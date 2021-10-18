A Wisconsin author with Pine County roots has set down the journey of her life in stories and poetry, and is sharing it all in her book “My Life in a Nutshell.”
Donna Shogren was born on Dec. 22, 1938 in Cornell, Wisconsin, a small town south of Ladysmith.
“I had two older brothers and myself, but my mother died when I was four,” Shogren said.
She had three uncles who lived in Cornell, and for a time would be sent to each of them for about a month at a time. It left the children in a very difficult situation.
“I had no stability,” she said. “Finally Grandma decided that she was going to take me and my youngest brother. She didn’t want to. So we lived with her, four miles east of Rock Creek, just about half a mile from the old District 13 school.”
Shogren said her grandmother didn’t want her grandchildren to go to an orphanage, but the relationship with her grandmother was challenging. She was a hard person to live with.
“She used to get mad at me and told me I killed my mother,” Shogren said. “And I thought, ‘How in the world could I do that?’ Well, she said, ‘You were 11 pounds when you were born, and your mother lost so much blood she got leukemia and she died, so you killed her.’ That’s a horrible thing to put on a little kid.”
She said her childhood experiences made it difficult for her to trust and connect with people. But there were bright spots, like her Uncle Frank. She wrote a poem about him.
“Whenever I think about Uncle Frank, and I often do,
I get a happy feeling to the bottom of my shoes.
He treated me like a daughter even though I was a niece.
He paid us girls to comb his hair, and we got a penny piece.”
Her cousin had a friend named Ruben Shogren from Grantsburg, and introduced him to Donna. By the time she graduated from Pine City High School in 1957, she and Ruben knew what they wanted to do next.
“We got married right out of high school and I moved over to Wisconsin,” she said. “I’ve been living there since 1957.”
Though she loved Ruben, she had a difficult time being comfortable as part of his extended family. She explains her feelings in her book.
“I wanted to be part of that unit, but I still wanted to be apart from them when I needed to be,” she said. “The poor family didn’t know what they had in me. Ruben didn’t either. Thank God he saw something in me worth saving and keeping ... we had two kids that grew up to be beautiful, caring adults in spite of my ... inability to be a good parent.”
Ruben passed away in 2004, after 47 years of marriage. And though Donna’s struggles continued as the years went by, she found she was able to heal some of the deepest wounds.
“It took a long time, but I finally made peace with my grandmother,” she wrote. “I sat at her grave and told her a lot of things. I forgave her for what she did to me, and I asked her to forgive me for things I said to her. When I finally got rid of the hatred I carried for so long, I discovered that God gave me the ability to write poetry, words and music.”
One of her songs, “Ride With Me Jesus,” she wrote during the Halloween blizzard of 1991.
“Ride with me, Jesus, down the highway of life
We face many sorrows, hardship and strife
Ride with me, Jesus, when I go home
Then, precious Savior, I won’t go alone.”
And another of her songs is called “Family Reunion.”
“He needed my mother, so he took her home,
He needed an angel to polish his throne
And sing in the choir, make music all day
And I know I will join her in heaven someday.”
I’ll be happy to see her, it’s been a long time
I love and I miss her, that mother of mine.
I was just a small child, only four years old
But I treasure the stories about her I was told
And now she has written it all down – stories and poems – in the 138 page book about her life that she calls, “My Life in a Nutshell.”
“I hope whoever reads this will find some comfort in it,” she said. “This journey has been good for me. Even now as I write this, God has His hand and His spirit guiding me.”
