The first verified burial at Hinckley’s Rosehill Cemetery dates back to September of 1893, a year before the Great Hinckley Fire. To date there are over 2,000 recorded burials there.
Rosehill is a self-sustaining cemetery, meaning it is not owned by the city or any church. It is a tax exempt entity, run by a board whose members are strictly volunteers.
Each year is a challenge to stay above water. Their only source of income comes from plot sales and donations from the public. According to Wayne Cessna, treasurer for the Cemetery Association, income from plot sales is approximately $2,000 - $3,000 annually. Twenty percent of the money from plot sales is state mandated to go into what is called a perpetual care fund. Perpetual care funds are only to be used for capital expenses such as road repairs, fencing or purchasing land.
Since operating expenses exceed the income from plot sales, Rosehill depends on private donations to cover these expenses. Maintenance costs would run much higher except for the generosity of the current maintenance crew. They have given the cemetery a substantial discount on their fees. The crew can spend upwards of 400-500 hours annually for mowing and trimming. The average hourly cost to hire other lawn services can run up to $50 an hour. “We are fortunate to currently have much of this cost donated,” said Cessna.
The cemetery is reaching out to the community and family members of those buried in the cemetery, to try to raise funds to help with expenses. If you are interested in donating or have any further questions visit their website at http://www.rosehillcemeteryhinckley.com or donations can be mailed to Rosehill Cemetery, PO Box 15, Hinckley, MN 55037.
