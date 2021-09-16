East of Hinckley you will find a little unincorporated town called Cloverdale. It’s origins go way back to the early 1900”s when its name was originally Turpville, and was named because of the turpentine factory centrally located in this community. This was how an area found a way to move forward and thrive after the Great Hinckley Fire, but that’s another story for another time.
Here, 100 years later, we are recognizing that the Zion Lutheran Church in Cloverdale is celebrating its 100th anniversary. This is remarkable for several reasons, especially in today’s culture where churches struggle to stay open. Many challenges face religious communities and when COVED -19 showed up, it changed the traditional forms of worship. Zion Lutheran Cloverdale has adapted, evolved and has been proud to keep its welcoming doors open. This Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 Zion will celebrate its history, rejoice in its place today and challenge all to see a vision of worship for the future. There will be a non-communion service held at 10 a.m. with a light meal served afterward. All are welcome.
With that being said, its history is one worth telling and it goes as follows:
In 1921, the country 10 miles east of Hinckley was rural and woodsy. The roads were rough and rutted or swampy and uneven. Grass grew high in the buggy track and cars were few and far between. The town named Turpville was a thriving community of farmers with a store, blacksmith shop, garage and tavern to name a few. (The name was changed to Cloverdale when a creamery was organized. The Cloverdale Store and the creamery buildings are still standing today). There were about 75 people living in the surrounding area. Many were of Scandinavian descent with a background of Lutheran faith. Their immigrant forefathers settled in America. They especially liked Minnesota and Wisconsin. The natural scenery and the climate, even cold winters, reminded them of their native lands. Being predominantly of the Lutheran faith, they wanted to identify themselves with such a church or to establish one. The Zion History tells us that one day in 1921, Mr. Walfred Abrahamson got into his Model T Ford and drove around the country to visit the people and to try to interest them in organizing a Lutheran church. The
response was favorable, so a meeting was planned and all interested were invited to the George Steen home March 4, 1921. Rev. Gustav Peterson, pastor of the First Lutheran Church in Hinckley acted as chairman and presided at the meeting. John Christiansen was secretary of the meeting. Magnus Christiansen was later chosen secretary of the congregation.
The name Zion Evangelical was decided upon. The necessary officers were elected. At this meeting Elaine, infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Steen was baptized. The new congregation, duly incorporated and admitted into the Minnesota Conference of the Augustana Synod, met every third Sunday in the afternoon in the Cloverdale schoolhouse. The pastor had to serve Hinckley, Dell Grove and Groningen churches. The records state that for several years it was decided to pay the pastor “the same as before”, which was $5 for each service.
A lot for the church property was donated to the congregation in 1928 by Walfred Abrahamson. Soon after, work was begun on the grounds and a basement excavated. Progress was slow due to the lack of funds, but some donations were received as well as Mission Aid from Augustana Synod. The Augustana Synod was called the “daughter of Sweden” and was the state church. The monarchy patronized and aided needy churches in America. Much time and labor was given by non-members as well as by the loyal and diligent belongers.
The first meeting held in the new basement was the Ladies’ Aid annual fancy work sale on December 1, 1932, with divine services a few days later on December 4. Neighbors and friends again helped with the building and finishing the upstairs. The main auditorium was completed through the untiring efforts of Mr. Ed Chollett and Mr. Albert Gjertsen. Of course, others helped with the work too. The first funeral was for Mrs. Arvid Lundquist and was held in the basement in 1934. The first services upstairs were held early Christmas Day 1939 at 6:30 a.m. There were candles in birch holders at every window that bid worshipers welcome to their sanctuary. After 18 years all were thrilled to be at this service. Christmas Day, one year later, Lorraine Thomas and Earl Bach were married in the evening at a candle light service. This was the first wedding in the completed sanctuary. When Zion’s first pastor, Gustav Peterson served the parish, it consisted of not only Hinckley and Cloverdale, but of Dell Grove and Groningen as well. In 1933, membership numbered 33. By 1935, membership was listed at 150. At this time the parish was divided into two pastorates: Hinckley-Cloverdale and Dell Grove-Sandstone.
In 1961, Zion Cloverdale voted to become members of the merged Lutheran Church in America. Many well-loved Pastors served Zion over the years, Pastor Micheal Edwins came in 1970 serving both Zion Cloverdale and First Lutheran in Hinckley. He served these parishes for 9 years. In 1979, Pastor Bill Sass was called to the newly organized shared parishes of Zion Cloverdale and Zion Lutheran, Markville jointly. In 1985, the new Narthex was added to the church and is the Zion that many have in their memory today. In the coming years, Zion would purchase land with a parsonage, and another parsonage property as well. Zion’s members have proudly met these endeavors, celebrating staying in the black even today. In 2005, a new sanctuary was constructed to meet the mobility needs. The first service held in the new sanctuary was in 2006.
Today Zion Cloverdale remains as Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and in 2021 became a single Pastorate served by SAM (Synodically Authorized Lay Minister) Wendy Reamer-Johnson. There are 285 baptized members
Zion, like most churches has had many organizations over the years: Ladies Aid (which is now called W/ELCA: Women of the ELCA), Luther League, Sunday School (which is now ZFF: Zion Faith Finders), Vacation Bible School, Choir, men’s prayer group, Bible Study groups, and L.I.F.E.( Ladies in Faith Events). Zion is proud of its beautiful prayer garden. Our local community have enjoyed lutefisk suppers, auctions, the Friendship Salad Luncheons and Variety Programs. The famed lutesfisk suppers which were first cooked on a woodstove served a packed house of well over 100 annually, and with heavy hearts held their last one in 2009. Zion has been proud to support many local charities annually.
There has been great comfort in knowing that the original sanctuary remains a chapel available to anyone needing its quiet space. it is important to remember that this church came from a need to identify themselves as a church community. Zion is fortunate to have six generations of family participating in the history of this church. Long gone are the days of little country churches and services with pianists hammering out the well-loved tunes on the ‘old upright’ piano. Ladies Aid no longer hosts monthly meetings of 40 women. Luther League is but a whisper of a memory to those who are now our elders. Sadly, Zion has been violated by theft over the years, the last one in winter 2021 and all were saddened when the original record books were taken and never returned. To those who come from the fiber of Zion’s history, to the new members who have come in to this welcoming church family, as well as the neighboring people of faith and friendship, this celebration is to honor, to preserve the history, and to tell the story of the journey that led to this day.
