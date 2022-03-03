Ask someone my age about robotics and names like Robby, B-9 and Proteus come to mind. Say robotics to high school kids around here and names like Circuit Breakers, Jagobotics and Bombatrons roll off the tongue. The FIRST robotics revolution sure has taken over in the last 15 years. Even my son was part of the Duluth East Daredevils back in the day.
All these robotics students give hope to us meteorologists. Weather data collection is becoming robotic in nature and right now, the systems aren’t perfect. There are still holes in our information gathering and those holes degrade accuracy. Maybe somewhere between Barnum and Hinckley-Finlayson is the budding engineer to solve all our meteorological problems.
Data gathered for February show the month was 10 degrees colder than normal. And, snow totals for the month went 4-6 inches more than normal. Those numbers are now indicating this winter is the coldest since those years without a fishing opener back in 2013 and 2014. In March, we may still have a fair amount of snow coming and the month may make some wild temperature swings as well. The month may start warm enough to trigger some rain storms but could end cold enough for a good dose of snow. Some long range forecasters think March may get 3 extra inches of rain equivalent moisture. If that comes as snow instead, that would mean the potential for 30 inches! Temperatures trends for the month are estimated to average six degrees warmer than normal.
Our forecast may then start warm and even stormy from the 1st to the 8th. The 9th to the 16th could become cool and snowy. The 17th to 21st period shows signs of being mild with rain and snow mixes. March may go out on a cold note from the 22nd to 31st and that’s where some fair snow totals could come in.
Best wishes to all the FIRST robotics teams around here during the 2022 competition season.
