The Commemorative Air Force Minnesota Wing, an organization committed to preserving American aviation heritage, announced they will be participating in the town of Hinkley’s Corn and Clover Carnival Parade – A Salute to the Military on July 10, 2021. The CAF’s B-25 Miss Mitchell will be doing a flyover for the event.
“Miss Mitchell” is the pristine example of what a dedicated group of volunteers can accomplish. Donated to the Minnesota Wing in the 1980’s, volunteers immediately began a complete ground-up restoration of this versatile medium bomber.
The B-25J “Miss Mitchell” served in the 310th Bomb Group, 57th Bomb Wing of the 12th Air Force in North Africa and Italy completing over 130 missions. Its legacy of no crew fatalities during all of its missions was a rare accomplishment. Prior to taking command of the 8th Air Force in Europe in 1944, the 12th Air Force was under the command of then Brigadier General Jimmy Doolittle.
After a 12 year restoration by the Minnesota Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, Miss Mitchell took her first flight on April 18, 1992 ~ exactly 50 years to the day of the daring Doolittle raid.
The Commemorative Air Force Minnesota Wing was formed in 1971. The Minnesota Wing was the very first charter unit of the national headquarters wing of the Commemorative Air Force and operated as a maintenance support arm to help the CAF’s mission and its ever growing fleet of rare aircraft.
As an all-volunteer 501c3 non-profit organization, our members donate their talent, labor, time and financial support to help our mission.
