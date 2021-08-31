Pine County is slated to receive roughly $5.7 million in assistance through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and Pine County officials are putting together a plan to determine how to spend that money in a way that will provide the greatest long-term benefit for Pine County residents.
“The county board and staff have been working diligently to ensure that we identify and spend the ARPA funds in the he most appropriate manner,” said Pine County Commissioner Steve Hallan. “We will continue to work with cities and Townships to make the most impact we can with the available funds.”
Pine County Administrator David Minke said that during the Tuesday, July 20 Pine County Board of Commissioners meeting, board members reviewed recommendations from the county’s Economic Development Committee and approved additional ARPA spending. These spending projects are meant to support the public health response to the pandemic and its impact on Pine County residents.
Minke noted that these projects include:
• Mental health initiative. This program will provide grants to community partners to provide outreach, education and connection to mental health resources and professionals. Up to $20,000 will be offered in grants to mental health providers.
• Workspace renovation for the sheriff’s office emergency dispatch, with an estimated budget of $18,629. This will allow for more coordinated and effective communication between dispatchers during high-volume call times.
• Purchase of Carey Guides client supervisory tools for the Probation Department for $5,450. According to Minke, the evidence-based practices in the guides enhance supervision of clients resulting in reduced recidivism and more effective use of agent time.
On Monday, July 19, the Economic Development Committee, which includes of Pine County commissioners Joshua Mohr and J. J. Waldhalm met to continue establishing a workplan for ARPA funding.
Mine said that during that planning session, projects discussed included cultivating community partnerships to distribute food, providing feasibility reports for infrastructure projects, rehabilitating homes and buildings, establishing more childcare, and expanding broadband access and speed.
Pine County is hosting a second discussion with townships and cities on July 27 at the North Pine Government Center in Sandstone at 5 p.m. Goals of the meeting include information sharing, identification of potential projects, and collaborative opportunities.
“The American Rescue Plan Act has provided Pine County, along with our 47 townships and cities, a once in a lifetime opportunity to help our residents in areas of internet service, water and sewer infrastructure, housing and public safety just to name a few, said Pine County Commissioner Terry Lovgren. “I am looking forward to seeing how all of our districts find ways to help our communities thrive in areas where we have been struggling. The pandemic has shown us that our communities are strong when we work together.”
The American Rescue Plan Act was passed by Congress in March 2021 and will provide an estimated $2.132 billion in aid to cities, counties, and townships in Minnesota.
For more information and upcoming meetings, please contact Pine County Administrator David Minke at 320-591-1620 or Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter at 320-591-1619 or via e-mail at lezlie.sauter@co.pine.mn.us.
