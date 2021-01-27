Pine County’s future might be a little brighter due to its use of CARES Act funds, and people across the state are paying attention.
On Wednesday, Jan. 13, the House Taxes and Property Tax Division held a hearing to review the federal CARES Act funding provided to cities and counties. The Association of Minnesota Counties invited just three counties to participate to update legislators on how counties used the CARES Act funds: Ramsey, Rock, and Pine counties.
Pine County Commissioner Steve Hallan testified on behalf of Pine County and highlighted the use WorkFast Partnership with Pine Technical and Community College which enrolled over 90 students in six courses – Auto Technical Certificate, Basic Machining, Basic Shop & Safety, Business Computer Applications, Certified Nursing Assistant and Introduction to Welding – for free to county residents looking to get a head start on a new career.
Pine Technical and Community College President Joe Mulford said that this free program for residents was
possible because of a $120,000 allocation through the CARES Act.
The classes were meant to help not only the underemployed and unemployed workers in the community, but the local businesses as well by increasing workforce skills.
In an October story in this newspaper, Mulford spoke in glowing terms about the program.
“I thought what Pine County did was really smart,” Mulford said. “They really made investments in their citizens. A lot of times for people, signing up for college, going to a full semester – there’s a risk with that. It’s a big step.”
Overall, Pine County received and distributed $3,976,581 through the CARES Act, with $1,298,299 going toward business/non-profit assistance, $109,871 to community assistance, $331,776 to Pine County Public Health and $982,744 toward public safety efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.