COVID-19, the Delta variant, seems to be running rampant as cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise from this summer in the state and locally.
Pine County Health & Human Services Director Becky Foss said that Pine County cases and death are increasing. “There were no COVID-related deaths in Pine County from May through August,” said Foss. “Since September, there have been 16 COVID-related deaths in Pine County, averaging roughly one death per week. There are simple measures people can take that can help, such as getting vaccinated.” She noted that Pine County has one of the lowest vaccination rates.
In Minnesota, the total reported cases have reached 899,739, and the total deaths have reached 9,382. The total cumulative hospitalizations have reached 45,431, with 9,062 reaching the ICU.
Pine County has had 42 deaths with 5,038 cases. Comparatively, Kanabec County has had 36 deaths and 2,444 cases, Chisago County has had 78 deaths and 9,795 cases and Carlton County has had 66 deaths and 5,328 cases.
In the last two weeks, Kanabec County has hit the “black mark” on the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) website, which color denotes the highest case rate, with 20% or more of tests coming back positive. Pine County is in the 7-10% test positivity rate currently. However, false negative tests have been reported.
Pine County last week hit the MDH black mark with 50 plus cases reported. Numerous other counties around the state also hit that mark. Prior to that, Pine County hovered in the 25-50 cases per week range.
This time last year, according to MDH, deaths peaked at approximately 500 per week, and currently the state is nearing about 175 deaths per week. And at the same time last year, cases soared to nearly 50,000 per week in the state. Currently, cases are reaching to about 30,000 per week statewide.
A spokesperson for Welia Health said that the hospital has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Kanabec and Pine Counties over the last two months, with patients coming to the emergency and urgent care departments increased by 30-40%.
Welia Health has a maximum of 23 inpatient beds available and 3 ICU beds. With inpatient volumes at 50-60% higher than normal, hospital beds have been consistently at or near capacity for the past 12 weeks, according to Welia spokesperson, Kimberly Tepley.
The current surge in COVID-19 cases has resulted in extremely long wait times in the ER, urgent care and clinics. We understand the frustration but ask for patience as we manage this extraordinary situation.
There have been reports of local hospitals being overwhelmed and not accepting COVID patients. “While beds may not always be immediately available, we don’t turn patients away,” noted Tony Matt, media specialist for Essentia Health. “We have several processes in place both internally and externally to ensure patients can receive the care they need as quickly as possible.”
Variants and breakthrough cases
Variants of COVID in the central region, which includes Pine, Kanabec, Chisago, and Carlton counties, have tested positive for the Delta variant 99.7%, with .3% testing in the “other” category, according to the most recent information from MDH.
In regards to breakthrough cases (COVID cases among those who are fully vaccinated), specifically among vaccinated healthcare workers, cases number 6,397 and have increased from approximately 140 cases during one week in April to over 450 cases the week of Oct. 24 through Oct. 30 and are dropping slightly with the most recent data.
However, the death rate between those not vaccinated versus those vaccinated in the state is quite significant with approximately two COVID deaths per 100,000 of those fully vaccinated compared to 16 deaths per 100,000 among those unvaccinated.
In total from May to Oct. 17 of this year, among those ages 65 and over, there were 516 deaths of those unvaccinated and 75 deaths among those fully vaccinated. Among those in the 50-64 age group, 200 deaths occurred in those unvaccinated and 74 deaths occurred among those fully vaccinated. In the 18-49 age group, 259 deaths occurred in those who were unvaccinated compared to 89 of those who were vaccinated. Among 12-17-year-olds, there were 244 COVID deaths in those who were not vaccinated and 47 deaths of those who were fully vaccinated.
Vaccine information
MDH states that the best way to stay safe against COVID is to get vaccinated. To find a vaccine or vaccination clinic, see https://www.vaccines.gov/ or call 1-800-232-0233. Locally, vaccines are available through clinic appointments through Welia or as a walk-in through the Welia Pharmacy, through Pine and Kanabec public health, at Walmart in Pine City, Thrifty Drug Store in Hinckley, Burnett Medical Center in Grantsburg, Wood River Pharmacy in Grantsburg, and Coborn’s in Mora. Boosters are also available for those who completed the mRNA series at least six months ago, and the CDC recommends getting a booster at least two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Welia Health asks those who have not been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible to ensure the hospital can adequately serve those in need of medical care. Visit WeliaHealth.org/Getting-Vaccinated for options.
Welia gives the following suggestions:
• If you have questions on concerns, we urge you to talk with your doctor or pharmacist.
• When you are eligible, get your booster shot.
• If you feel ill, get tested. Isolate to prevent infecting others.
• Wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands often.
• Keep up with the latest from the Minnesota Department of Health: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html
Pine County Public Health walk-in clinic dates and information can be found at https://www.co.pine.mn.us/departments/health_and_human_services/coronavirus_(covid-19)_resources/vaccine_interest_form.php. Kanabec County clinic information can be found at https://www.kanabeccounty.org/departments/covid-19_vaccine_information.php. The vaccine is now approved for those five years and older, with parental permission needed for anyone under 18.
Other mitigation strategies, besides getting a COVID-19 vaccine, include masking up and social distancing, noted Foss. “If people have concerns about getting a vaccine, we encourage them to have a conversation with their local health care provider,” she said. “People can also feel free to call the public health hotline at 320-591-1690.”
MDH states that monoclonal antibody treatment is available but with restrictions and available for those who test positive for COVID, are 12 years and olders, who weigh at least 88 pounds, and are at high risk for severe COVID. To be eligible for this treatment, according to MDH, people must not be fully vaccinated against COVID and not expected to build up enough of an immune response to the complete COVID vaccination. They also must be within 10 days of the start of their symptoms and not be hospitalized.
For more information on this treatment and other treatments, visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/meds.html, and for more information on treatments available, visit https://combatcovid.hhs.gov/possible-treatment-options-covid-19.
