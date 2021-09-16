“I have buckets of beaks and buckets of eyes,” said Lance Hagman, owner/operator of The 48 Shop in Hinckley. The retired Hinckley-Finlayson school teacher laughed as he explained he purchases old farm items from auctions to create unique creatures such as dogs from springs or birds from tree pruners. He sells the items from a shop he built on his property and aptly named The 48 Shop.
Lance, along with his wife, Katherine, enjoys going to garage sales and auctions for fun finds that can be re-purposed or up-cycled.
“Anything that is painted or sewn is Katherine’s, anything that is nailed or soldered is mine,” Lance explained. Lance grew up on a farm near Aitkin and learned to weld from his dad as a child. He still has his dad’s original 1957 welder. Lance enjoys watching people when they realize which farm implements creatures are made from. He also enjoys educating customers with the history of some of the pieces.
Katherine creates her magic in a small building they built near the house. She prefers to call it a cottage instead of a “she shed”. She is still working on the final touches of her space, which currently has electricity but not heat. Katherine is excited to see how her little magnets created by using empty vintage metal spice containers sell. This year she planted small succulents in them. She also taught herself to screen print on clothes and will be selling them this year.
The little shop has grown by leaps and bounds since they opened five years ago. They sold 12 animals at the first sale. Now they average around 60 of the welded creatures at each of their four public sales a year. Other unique items at the shop include benches made from vintage cars, a suitcase re-purposed with Bluetooth speakers and much more.
Lance also has a collection of vintage signs that are on display but not for sale. One unique sign is from the Hotel Madison, Sandstone and another is the hand painted Russell Creamery Co. sign. While the company was based in Superior, Wisconsin, they opened a distribution store in Hinckley in the mid 1920s, said Lance. Bernick’s later moved into the old building in the early 1950s.
“If it’s nailed down, it’s not going anywhere,” said Lance with a laugh.
The couple agree that customers take their time browsing and searching for treasures and often go through the shop more than once.
The 48 Shop will be open to the public 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. They are located at 30485 Highway 48, Hinckley. For more information visit their Facebook page or call 320-279-2553.
