The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that it will prepare an environmental impact statement (EIS) for the proposed Grindstone Dam removal project located in Hinckley. The environmental impact statement will evaluate the potential environmental effects of the project as well as several alternatives.
The DNR proposes to remove the dam on the Grindstone River in Hinckley and restore connectivity to the river channel. This would result in the permanent removal of the 26.6-acre Grindstone Reservoir, which is a public water basin.
According to the DNR, the current dam is in poor condition, presents a safety hazard and is a barrier to fish and other aquatic wildlife. The dam also does not allow for natural sediment transport, natural stream features or habitat diversity.
The DNR distributed a scoping environmental assessment worksheet and draft scoping decision document in October. The DNR held a public meeting regarding the draft scoping decision in November and accepted public comments.
The DNR announced that it carefully considered all comments received and issued a final scoping decision document in December. That document identifies project alternatives and issues that will be addressed in the environmental impact statement and presents a tentative schedule for the completion of the environmental impact statement.
The environmental impact statement will address potential environmental effects related to wetlands; hydrology; sediment and contaminants; fish, wildlife and ecologically sensitive resources; geology; groundwater; cumulative potential effects; physical impacts on water resources and riparian rights; and mitigation. A more detailed description of each of these topics can be found in the document, which is available on the DNR website.
The environmental impact statement will evaluate the project as proposed, which would involve removing the Grindstone Dam, regrading the channel in the area of the removed dam, and allowing the river to reform naturally. Project alternatives that will be assessed include leaving the current dam in place and other engineering approaches that would remove the dam but involve other measures post-removal.
Environmental impact statement schedule
The tentative environmental impact statement schedule has been updated to reflect the current scope of the statement and the anticipated timelines necessary to complete the statement and associated studies. The schedule now anticipates the draft environmental impact statement publication in December 2021, final environmental impact statement publication in March 2022 and determination of adequacy in May 2022.
