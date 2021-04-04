Hundreds of excited children aged 2 months to 864 months (72 years) flocked to the Westside Park for the Easter Eggstravaganza Saturday March 27. Children gathered over 9,000 brightly colored plastic eggs filled with a variety of prizes from candy to small toys.
The chilly, rainy morning did not deter the kids. The first 200 children 12 years old and younger eagerly accepted the goody bags.
Many children dropped off canned goods. Each one received a ticket for a drawing for one of 33 large Easter baskets donated by area businesses and three bikes donated by Cabek Law, R&S Hardware and Welia Health.
A group of Minesota Honor Society students made 24 dozen cupcakes to be enjoyed during the event.
The 2020 Hinckley Ambassador Royalty Family hosted the event and provided photos. They said they received 320 pounds of donated canned goods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.