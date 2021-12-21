Many favorite Christmas memories are steeped in tradition and wrapped in the fuzzy warmth of laughter and the soft glow of happiness of times long gone. Some continue traditions from relatives from other countries, such as the Danish Christmas tree dance, baking cookies, or making lefse. The best memories are focused on family, friends and gathering together rather than stuff.
“My favorite memory was when we were all little and would go to my grandmas in North Branch,” said Kimberly Beidel. “We decorated cookies with all of my cousins, then went sledding while the growns ups made lutefisk dinner. We always had huge Christmas gatherings and so much fun. Now I love doing that with my boys and their cousins.”
Ona Hanson still makes almond rice pudding and adds a whole nut. Whoever finds the nut keeps it stored in their cheek until everyone is done eating. The finder receives a prize. She said when she was a child, they visited her grandparents and sang Christmas songs in Danish as they danced around their tree.
Several people enjoy simpler traditions such as cutting the tree, baking cookies or just being together.
“We don’t have a lot of unique Christmas traditions, but I would say cutting down the tree the day after Thanksgiving,” said Traci. “We also have a cookie and bread baking day and sometimes we go to the Hollidazzle parade as a family.”
Many families need to plan the holidays around work schedules. Bill Stickels said his family alternates between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and keep it simple, either watching television or playing board games.
“On Christmas morning we would gather at my parents place for the traditional and very popular coffee cake breakfast my mom makes,” Stickles said. “Everyone loves it so much, especially my sister, that there inevitably winds up being a third one made that she gets to take home.”
Kirsten Faurie has similar traditions.
“For me it’s games with my cousins,” Faurie said. “We’ve been sitting around the dining room table playing card games like “Presidents” and “Golf” since we were pre-teens; These days we get together on Christmas Eve to play games like “Cards Against Humanity” and “Codenames” with a drink or two. Meanwhile our young kids run amok, watched by the grandparents. I laugh so hard I cry.”
Ruth Davis remembers making cookies for Santa, meals with lutefisk, Kroppkakor, a Swedish potato dumplings with ham or pork inside, and homemade lefse.
Fruktsoppa, a Swedish fruit soup, rice pudding and rye bread were served at Ruth Davis Christmas meals. She added a new game for family gatherings. She wraps inexpensive prizes such as candy or mini-flashlights and either cash or a gift card inside a ball of saran wrap. When it’s done it’s about the size of a bowling ball.
“Our family picks a number if doing one dice or doubles,” Davis explained. “Whoever gets the number unwraps the ball until a prize drops out. The next person who gets that number does the next unroll.” She said the adults only get stocking stuffers instead of exchanging gifts for Christmas and the game adds an extra layer of fun for all ages.
Some celebrate their own birthday or that of a family member on Christmas Day. Jeff Andres said his wife was born on Christmas Day, so they make sure she recieves separate birthday and Christmas gifts.
“I start off the day by making a special egg bake for everyone and put it in the oven while we open presents (with my wife getting separate Christmas and birthday presents) so it is ready when we are done,” said Andres. “Then it’s time together followed by her choice of meals that I make and a homemade angel food cake decorated in the colors of her choice.”
Other residents make birthday cakes for Jesus, while others start new family traditions.
Brittany Leigha said she purchases plain Christmas stockings and the family decorates them with puffy paints, bells, glitter or whatever festive decorations they prefer.
For Jen Yocum-Stans, Christmas Eve Church services are a favorite memory.
“At our Church we always had a candlelight service while singing Silent Night,” Yocum-Stans said. “As a kid, the best part after the Christmas program was getting the bag of treats afterwards. There was always peanuts, candy and usually a piece of fruit. After church we went home and my siblings and their kids would be there. We had a great meal and enjoyed each other’s company.”
Marlene Mcmaster gave her grandkids Christmas ornaments every year until they got married. Now their trees are covered with love from their grandma for coming generations to enjoy.
