“She’s like having a sister,” said Corrina Tvedt as she smiled at Matilda Bianco Dolino sitting next to her. The connection between the girls is evident immediately as they chat and laugh about their shared experiences.
Matilda, 17, is a foreign exchange student from Piemonte, Italy. She lives with the Tvedt family in Cloverdale until the end of the school year, then goes back to her home country.
“I was hesitant at first,” Corrina said. “We would share everything 24/7.” She said she likes her space, but in the end decided to ask her parents to take Matilda in. They went through the application process and Matilda joined the family.
“It’s been several months and it’s going good,” said Amy Tvedt, Corrina’s mother. “She’s been a nice addition to the family. She said they never considered hosting an exchange student, but after this experience they may consider taking another one.
Jaz Kelm had similar sentiments about Moji Kumpa, her 15-year-old foreign exchange student from Phetchabun, Thailand.
She began her exchange experience in Texas, but due to unforeseen circumstances she moved to Hinckley in November. The soft spoken girl said she was nervous to come to the United States, but her mother encouraged her to embrace the adventure. The weather is very warm in Thailand and Moji said she doesn’t care for the freezing Minnesota winter. Her host mom, 25, is more like an older sister to Moji and keeps her busy.
“It’s been very positive,” Jaz said. “She’s a really sweet kid.”
Moji keeps active playing sports at home in Thailand including basketball and volleyball, but because she moved to the area late in the year she has not joined any sports in Hinckley. Her host mom introduced her to sliding and snowshoeing as well as brought her to a trampoline park.
Moji giggled as she told how they attempted to make gingerbread houses and hers fell apart.
Both students said they came to the U.S. to improve their English, learn the culture and receive a better education. Neither is a fan of the cold weather.
Moji’s favorite class is math, while Matilda likes anatomy best. She plans to become a brain surgeon.
Both girls noticed a difference between the food from their home countries and the U.S. Moji said their foods have more spices while Matilda said they eat more pasta. Matilda said she was surprised at the amount of junk food and sugary foods available in the states.
Matilda cooks Italian foods for her host family, including Italian pizza, tiramisu, chocolate salami and lasagna. She experienced ice fishing, ice skating and visited Bentleyville with her new family.
“She called her family while she was in the fish house,” Amy said. “When she told them about the ice cracking, they were concerned she was going to fall in the lake.”
She admitted the family has become more active since Matilda moved in as they try to immerse her in as many experiences as possible. They plan to take her to a Minnesota Wild hockey game in the coming weeks and to Hawaii for spring break vacation.
Both girls came to Hinckley through the Forte International Exchange Association. The non-profit helps high school students from a variety of countries to experience American culture and schools, said Alice Story, a local representative. Families are required to fill out an application before they are accepted as a host family.
“Once the students are here, I provide supervision, keep track of their academic and social progress and make sure they are having a good relationship with their host families,” Story said. They also make sure the students keep their grades up and are involved with sports or activities as well as abide by the organization’s guidelines.
For more information about the program check out their website or Facebook page or email Story at alices@forteexchange.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.