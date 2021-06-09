Ninety-five year old WW II veteran Michas Ohnstad is the Grand Marshall of The Salute To The Military Parade, at 10:30 a.m. – July 10th. A 1944 Hinckley High School graduate, he served under General MacArthur as part of the Occupational Force in Japan and was the American Legion’s National Chaplain throughout 1990 and 1991.
B-25 flyovers, eight military vehicles as well as three military trailers are also in the parade.
World-famous pro wrestler Baron Von Rasche will be in the parade plus do an interview that afternoon. He stars in a just-released movie, The Claw, which took ten years to make.
A first-time medallion hunt is being planned by the VFW which is sponsored by Farmer’s Insurance.
The Carnival Button Sales began on June 1st. There’s no limit to the amount of buttons you may purchase. Total prizes are likely to be near 200.
