The Old Highway 61 Coalition invites the public to travel Old Highway 61 this summer and play a little “Park Bingo” event to be eligible to win some cool prizes.
“We compiled a list of city, county, and state park locations that stretch from southern Chisago County and move north through both Pine and Carlton County,” says Coalition Chairman, Nancy Hoffman. “Using that list we created the ‘Park Bingo’ card as a fun and family-friendly way to explore the area along Old Highway 61.”
People can participate in the “Park Bingo” activity anytime from Memorial Day through Labor Day of 2021.
First, find a copy of the Park Bingo card at www.oldhighway61.com.
Then, simply visit a park, take a photo at the location and post it to your personal social media using the hashtag #oldhwy61parks. After visiting five in a row for a successful BINGO, simply email a photo of your completed bingo card to oldhighway61MN@gmail.com.
Beginning on the first Friday in June, the Old Highway 61 Coalition will draw a weekly prize winner to receive one of the coalition’s new water bottles. On September 13, there will also be a drawing for a Grand Prize Winner who will receive an Old Hwy 61 sign.
For more information, contact Becky Schueller at the Pine City Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-322-4040 or pinecitychamber@gmail.com.
