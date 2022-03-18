Although he is a familiar face around Hinckley-Finlayson High School, current principal Brian Masterson is looking forward to being a larger part of the community with his new role as superintendent.
The Hinckley-Finlayson School Board announced their decision last week to hire Masterson to replace current superintendent, Rob Prater. Prater announced he is leaving the district in June.
Masterson earned his teaching degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth in 2001, his Masters Degree in Education and principal license from Saint Mary’s University in 2007 and 2008 and finally his superintendent license in 2015.
After working for the district for the last 11 years, Masterson is excited for the new challenge. “I’m excited to work with the school board, staff and community, I’m excited for the whole job” he said.
“We are doing a lot of good things,” said Masterson. “Staffing is a concern across the nation and we want to make sure we can staff the needs that face the district.” Staffing is the biggest concern Masterson sees facing him in his new role.
Coming out of the pandemic, another focus is the mental health of the staff and students. “I want to make sure they have the support needed to thrive,” said Masterson.
He plans to stay visible at all four school buildings and within the community. Masterson said his family, wife Jenny and children, Katie, Jordan and Matthew, are very supportive of his new job.
In his spare time, Masterson said he loves to go to his cabin in Orr, Minn., watch the Minnesota Twins and golfing.
Masterson will work with Prater as his mentor for the next few months learning the ins and outs of the superintendent position.
