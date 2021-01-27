A few Saturdays ago, much of the region woke to a sunny sky above and temperatures well below zero. In between, the trees were painted a beautiful white. Jennifer Yocum-Stans of the paper asked about the cause. I told her it was hoarfrost that comes from clear and cold conditions where the water vapor in the air deposits itself directly on the trees without going through the liquid state first.
A few days later, a big warm up came and the ground was coated with fog but the trees turned white again. That week, we were lucky enough to be visited by both hoarfrost and rime frost. Rime frost comes from cloudy, foggy days where the air is warmer than the terrain and the water vapor freezes on contact with the much colder trees.
Here in February, if we get anymore frost covering the landscape, it’ll likely be rime frost because the month may play host to a warming trend. Some long range forecasters think the Upper Midwest will be as warm as plus 6 degrees over normal mean temperature. For snow fans, though, that could trigger atmospheric lift to solve the snow deficit many communities have. If we get the two extra inches of rain those guys think could come, that could translate into 20 additional inches of snow.
February 2021 trends veer towards warm temperatures with only snow showers from the 1st to 13th. Valentine’s Day on the 14th could usher in a cold snap with better snow chances through the 16th. The 17th to 20th are slated to be sunny and warm. The 21st to 25th could return to near normal temperatures with snowy conditions. The 26th to 28th might get a snowstorm followed by a cold snap to start March.
The latest “super-long range” hints at the warm spell lasting all the way until August. Then, as autumn hits, a big temperature crash will take over our region. As always, though, take such a distant forecast with a grain of salt until we actually get there. There’s still a lot of winter ahead of us first.
