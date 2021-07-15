The Fight Like a Girl Motorcycle Ride is back for its ninth year on Saturday, July 17, starting with 9 a.m. registration at Kountry Kettle in Bock. This motorcycle ride and community event to raise awareness and funds for ovarian cancer, begins at 11 a.m. and continues to Bailey Ray’s Roadhouse in Santiago, Sunrise on Englund Shores in Isanti and Crow’s Nest in Mora, before the return trip to Kountry Kettle.
The Fight Like a Girl Motorcycle Rally also includes a bike and classic car show, food and live auction at Kountry Kettle. The community is invited to attend the ride and event for a fee of $20 per person. All proceeds will be donated to the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MOCA), a Minnesota-based nonprofit organization providing ovarian cancer research, offering support to women and families and educating the public and medical community about this disease. MOCA has provided nearly $9.6 million dollars to ovarian cancer research dedicated to early detection, better treatments and one day—a cure for this disease. There is currently no test to detect ovarian cancer. The symptoms of bloating, fatigue, trouble eating or feeling full quickly and urinary urgency or frequency mimic other common problems—so awareness is critical.
The Fight Like a Girl Motorcycle Rally was created back in 2012 in honor of Claudette Falk, who has since passed away from ovarian cancer. Falk’s friends and family members continue to host the event to celebrate her memory and to raise awareness and critical research funds.
For more information contact Renee Fochs at reneef@scicable.com or call Laura at 320-556-3531 or Elaine at 320-290-7563. For more information on Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance, visit mnovarian.org or contact MOCA’s Communications Manager Jody Ambroz McArdle at jambroz@mnovarian.org.
