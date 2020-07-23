Flamingo flocks fire up Hinckley Hawks fundraising

By Mike Gainor
It’s hard work to keep a youth hockey program going, and the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t helped. But the Hinckley Hawks hockey team has gotten a lift from generous members of the community – and a traveling band of flamingos.
‘There are a lot of people who still care about our little hockey association,” said Hinckley Hawks Board Member Tiffany Jerry. “That is why it has kept going.”
Tiffany said the Hawks’ usual annual fundraising activities are the MS 150 bike ride and a community carnival.
“By working really hard at those two events, we’re able to raise enough money to keep our hockey nearly free,” Tiffany said. “And there’s a lot of expense in even just the small town hockey association. To pay for one hour of ice, for example, would cost about $150.”
When it became clear that those fundraisers wouldn’t be happening as planned, it was time to brainstorm. Tiffany said a different board member, Jamie Hendrix, had the idea for the flamingo fundraiser.
“I was totally like, ‘I’m ... not sure about it,’” Tiffany said laughing. “But so far it’s going great.”
On the Hinckley Hawks Facebook page, the group descries how the fundraiser works. A person orders a flock of flamingos to be sent to a yard of their choice, and pays $20 by cash, check or Paypal. Then, the Hinckley Hawk members will be sent out to “flock” the yard.
“They’re little yard flamingos, and they we have a sign that says, ‘You’ve been flocked by the Hinckley Hawks,’” Tiffany explained. She said there are two flocks traveling around town, each with six big flamingos and 12 smaller ones.
“We call them ‘mamas’ and ‘babies,’ she said. “They’re already a little bent from the kids helping. Hopefully they can hang in there through the whole fundraiser. Each day we’re moving them, and we will do it until there are no more requests. It has been really fun to see the houses that they’re moving around to.
“We try to have hockey kids do it with moms – we’re rotating turns. They go to the person’s yard ... and stick the flamingos out with the sign. Then we try to explain it if somebody’s home – they have an option to pay to move them on to a house of their choosing. They don’t have to give if they choose not to.”
Another option is to keep the birds away from your lawn by buying “flocking insurance” for $30.
“I did that myself,” Tiffany said, chuckling. “I’m like, ‘We’re going to get it 50 times.’ I know one of the school principals did that right away.”
Tiffany’s family has a long history with the Hawks. Her husband was a Hawk himself and has coached for decades, and her four children all went through the program. She said they had about 30 players in the program last year, and is proud of the community effort to keep the costs down for the young players and their families so that new generations of Hinckley Hawks can keep taking the ice and representing their hometown.
“In a small town like this ... we want the kids to come out, we need to keep the costs super-affordable,” Tiffany said. “We supply all the equipment. It’s so great for all the kids that do it. It still means something to a lot of people in the area. There’s a connection, and I think that’s showing right now in the support behind it.”
Anyone interested in participating in the flamingo fundraiser is urged to reach out on the Hinckley Hawks Facebook page or to call or text 320-336-0441.
