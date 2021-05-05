T
hings are looking up at Hinckley-Finlayson Schools. Last year we were unable to have prom or a senior awards night in person. This year our excellent Prom Committee was able to put on a grand march, dinner and dance. The theme was Rustic Romance. You can watch the grand march on the district’s Facebook live page.
The senior awards night will also be in person on May 12, at Finlayson Elementary School. Students will receive special awards, athletic and activities plaques and many scholarships. Special thanks to Krista Matson, the Community Education Advisory Committee, Deb Hekrdle and our food service staff for putting on a special event for our seniors.
Graduation will be on May 31 this year. The ceremony will be at our football field, Berquist Field. Though there are some restrictions, we are planning on band, choir, diplomas and great weather. Check Facebook and the website as Mr. Masterson will post updates in May.
There will be summer school. If you are the parent of an elementary child and believe he/she needs extra skill building and more time with children and teachers, please call Mrs. Scullard. In the high school, we are concerned about loss of credit for senior high students.
We wish to keep all students on track to graduate on time. If your student missed any credits this year, there will be many opportunities to begin making them up over the summer. Call Mr. Masterson for more information.
Community Education also has many activities this summer. Check their Facebook page or call Krista Matson for more information. Children have missed as much socialization this past year as they have missed academics. Find an activity and be sure to participate.
One area we want to see continue is softball. We are in need of coaches. Check in with Krista Matson or Coach Ranger if you have a softball player and can help coach.
There are five weeks of school left. Let’s hope they have lots of sunshine, outside activities and finish the year with as much learning as possible.
Rob Prater is the superintendent of the Hinckley-Finlayson School District. He may be reached at rprater@isd2165.org.
