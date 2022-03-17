How often have I desired to gather your children together as a hen gathers her brood under her wings, yet you were not willing. Luke 13: 34b
Imagine if you will this spring a bunch of little baby chicks that have just hatched. Now, picture the mother hen and the protection that she gives. Chances are if you have, she chased you. You had best be careful to grab one, as the mother hen is protective, encompassing love and shelter, and ready to go to battle if anything happens to one of her own. Mothering on the highest level.
Jesus Christ is lamenting to the Pharisees and people when he is in Jerusalem, defending himself, and telling the people that he and his Father God, offer you safety, protection and shelter from the storms. He tells how many times he would like to gather his loving and beloved children like a mother giving this protection.
Wings and protections are spoken in the Old Testament many times, Deuteronomy 32:11, Ruth 2:12, Psalm 17:8 Psalm 91:4 and Isaiah 31:5 to name a few. These turn us to the image of God sheltering us under his wings, and now Jesus Christ is telling us he would like to mother and gather us. Some days, we do not peruse this protection.
This year in Lent, we hear about loss and love. We are experiencing this is so many ways in the world and our community right now. The past, today and concerns about the future. What has this year brought for you in loss? Has love shown its way to you in one way or another? Are you prepared to be under God and Jesus’ wings? As we live, our lives sheltered be aware of those that need this sheltering. God and the Son desire to hid us under his wings, so that we may not fear and be afraid no matter what is going on, and we continue to protect and look to help those in our lives and in the world that need protection and peace.
Dear Jesus, Thank you for the desire to mother, protect and keep me under your wings. May I be looking to spread the shelter for those in need of love, mercy and peace that so often overlooked. Protected and in peace, Amen.
Brenda Wicklund is the pastor at the First Lutheran Church in Hinckley, Minn. She can be reached at firstlcpastor@scicable.com or 320-384-6393
