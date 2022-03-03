It is sometimes hard to understand how a Holy and loving God can love us so much that he was willing to give His only son for us? As much we want to do good, it’s terrible that we produce in life most of the time. The flesh seems to overpower our spirit “For I do not do the good I want to do, but the evil I do not want to do—this I keep on doing. Now if I do what I do not want to do, it is no longer I who do it, but it is sin living in me that does it.” Romans 7:19-20. Sin has corrupted this world upon its arrival; therefore, creation lost its purpose. As a result of sin, people became bitter, heartless, greedy, and wicked. We have lost the meaning of love described by the Apostle Paul “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.” 1Cor 13:4-7. However, the adversary knows the power when people unite in love, so he wants to divide families, siblings, and friendships. Gracefully, we serve a faithful God. He sees all things and promises us that He will wipe away our tears. God is faithful, and God is love. Indeed, the last couple of years were challenging; some of us may have lost loved ones, others may have anxieties of not knowing what nest. Well, that’s ok. God has brought us this far. Let us not forget that God is the same yesterday, today, and forever as we begin this new year. He will be with us in our journey, and we can depend on him because His faithfulness endures forever. Life may pitch curve balls at us, but God will help us catch them all. So, let us trust in God’s plan this year for our lives, family, church, and vision. God is faithful!
This year we can be part of God’s great building project. We can change the world one person at a time. Sometimes in life, we will find ourselves in a position to make decisions based on the need of others instead of ourselves. We must think about how we choose to do what’s right. There is power when people walk in unity. Indeed, together we are stronger as a family, together, we are more vital as a business, and together we are more robust as a church. However, some of us think that we better stay away so we don’t make any mistakes that will destroy our image. We judge ourselves thinking that we aren’t worthy to serve, we aren’t perfect enough to help change the world. Well, the good news is, God already knew that we aren’t perfect. God knows our weaknesses and past, present, and future mistakes in His foreknowledge. Praise God! Jesus reconciles us with the father. He gives us the ability to live in the unity of love and to grow the knowledge of the son of God. Therefore, Will, we be God’s partner in building up your family this year? Will we be God’s partner in building meaningful relationships this year? Will we be God’s partner in building up the body of Christ this year? Will we be God’s partner in building His kingdom this year? Because God is faithful.
Jude Senatus is the pastor at the Seventh-day Adventist church in Hinckley, Minn. He can be reached at jude.senatus@mnsda.com
