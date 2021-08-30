Sixty seven years ago two young people met and fell in love at the Dinner Bell cafe (now the Whistle Stop). Phyllis, just a few weeks shy of 16, was working at the cafe when she caught the eye of 19-year-old Gary Kirchmeier. Gary was painting the Hinckley Liquor Store next door to the little cafe for his dad.
Phyllis said she went out back to peel potatoes where it was cooler. Her employer, Verna Chaffe joked that Gary quickly moved to paint that side of the building just to gawk at her. Gary said he knew right away that he wanted to get to know her better. “I did too,” said Phyllis. “I wrote something about his blue eyes on my bedroom wall at home...and I’ve gotten to look at those eyes for all these years.”
The young couple married on July 21, 1956 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hinckley. The Kirchmeiers have lived west of Hinckley for the last 65 years near where Gary’s family lived. “We didn’t have much money back in the 50s, we gardened and canned, but those were some of the best years of our lives,” said Phyllis.
At the beginning of their marriage Gary worked in South St. Paul. After 11 years he came home to set up a dairy farm, which eventually turned into raising beef cattle. Gary supplemented that income with carpentry work. In 1965 Phyllis began working for Nord Manufacturing and also did various bookkeeping jobs around town before settling with the United States Postal Service as a rural mail carrier for 20 years.
Their marriage has blessed them with one son, three daughters, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
When asked what their secret was for 65 years of marriage, “We have never lost that love, it’s always been there,” said Phyllis. They always kiss goodnight, she explained, “sometimes we say I love you and sometimes it’s just a kiss and turn our backs, but there is always a kiss.”
Their advice for a good marriage? You have to get along...and love each other to the core.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.