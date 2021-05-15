The Minnesota FFA Foundation announced 27 Minnesota students who will receive the James W. Tracy scholarship, including Ellen Harth of Hinckley-Finlayson High School.
The scholarship is available to Minnesota students who are enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited post-secondary school and pursuing a degree in Agriculture.
The Scholarship is scored on leadership, involvement, agriculture interest and financial need.
The scholarship is possible due to the generosity of James W. Tracy, a farmer from Dennison, Minn., who lost his battle with illness in 2014. Jim had a deep love for the land, farming and the desire to support youth which led him to donate his farm to the Minnesota FFA Foundation.
The scholarship guidelines and application for school year 2021-22 will be available November 15, 2021, at www.mnffafoundation.org.
