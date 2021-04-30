Sirens, lights, smoke and a fiery glow turned a pleasant fall evening into a sadly memorable one for Harvest Christian School. The historic Depot building, which housed the elementary portion of the school, was on fire.
It was Sept. 3, 2020, and preparations for the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year were complete. The pandemic had already complicated the opening. The fire delayed the opening and created many more challenges.
In response to this great mishap, the Harvest family and the surrounding community have shown an incredible amount of support and encouragement as Harvest attempted to recover from the fire and begin the school year.
Many churches responded, including the Sandstone Evangelical Free Church, which allowed use of their facilities so that classes could resume. The damage to the Depot was extensive enough that it was not prudent to repair.
Demolition of the Depot building has been completed, and Harvest Christian has closed on the purchase of the former Gateway Clinic building for its new school site.
In order to make this purchase, Harvest began a capital campaign and watched in awe at the outpouring of support from the community. The school is looking to not only purchase the building and property but also has initiated plans to remodel the building with anticipation of a growing student body this fall.
Since 1984, Harvest Christian School has sought to deliver a quality Christian education for the community.
Harvest is committed to providing a Christ-centered education for all enrolled students present and future. With the purchase of this new campus, Harvest is excited to expand their classroom capacity.
Even with all the challenges of this school year, the Harvest Christian School family recognizes the hand of God in bringing so many good things out of this difficult situation.
It is very evident that His plans for Harvest Christian School includes a larger and better location to provide quality education with Christ at the center of learning.
Harvest Christian School wants to wholeheartedly thank the community and the donors who have blessed the school with their continuing support.
Harvest Christian School hopes to welcome the community to our new Preschool-12th grade campus in late summer.
