Hinckley-Finlayson (H-F) High School senior, Made
line Dutcher, spoke to the school board Monday night to express her thoughts on the HFHS drama department’s spring play.
Dutcher proposed to the board that they perform “The Adams Family Musical” this year. The theater department has already paid for the rights to the play, which according to Superintendent Rob Prater, cost approximately $3,000 and they own the rights for about a year.
She explained the main cast is only 10 people which would allow for social distancing. When the full cast is needed, said Dutcher, they could have outdoor practices.
“I personally think that it is unfair that theater can’t continue while sports are allowed. Many sports being allowed at this school have contact with people from other schools, this heightens the chance of students getting COVID-19,” said Dutcher.
She went on to explain the theater department would follow COVID-19 guidelines by having a safe distance between the audience and the actors. Both actors and the audience would be socially distanced and wearing masks per state recommendations. The 25% capacity rule will not be a problem, said Dutcher, since the five shows would be live streamed as well as having a small audience.
Dutcher told the board that the theater department would be willing to fundraise if the budget was the main concern.
“Theater allows students from all walks of life to come together and succeed by providing entertainment for people, as well as growing personally by developing skills such as public speaking that will benefit them for life. Not everybody, like myself, has an interest in sports, so we turn to the theater. It is a great way to express ourselves and to build teamwork skills,” said Dutcher.
“By not having the musical you are denying the right of students to have an outlet to self expression, something that is clearly expressed in the district’s goals. For me, theater is everything,” said Dutcher who expressed that she has been waiting for her senior year musical for as long as she can remember, and said “this was the highlight of my school career and now it’s gone.”
Board member Shelly Skaff said “it sounds like they have done a lot of the pre-planning, it makes me happy to hear students that are excited and passionate about a school activity.”
Board member Dave Ubl said if they are seriously willing to fundraise to help pay for it “why not?” Dutcher and Prater will meet to discuss fundraising this week.
Following school board policy on open forum, the board will discuss the issue at the March meeting.
