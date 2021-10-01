Hinckley-Finlayson High School has been experiencing vandalism incidents already this year.
According to HFHS principal, Brian Masterson, there have been five separate incidents of vandalism since school began. One of these events happened during a home volleyball game, and the other four occurred during the school day.
These acts included removing multiple soap dispensers, some of which had been thrown into the toilets, damaging a paper towel dispenser, taking a bathroom stall door off its hinges and removing faucet handles. All of the soap dispensers were located.
“In most cases we know who did the vandalism,” Masterson said. “The students have been given school consequences. When needed they are charged with restitution.” The school is also working with the SRO on the legal side of the situation.
There is speculation out there that the vandalism is related to a TikTok challenge called “Devious Licks.” This challenge encourages kids to steal or damage school property and post it on the social media app. Masterson said he believes the recent vandalism is related to the challenge, but has not seen any evidence of this yet.
The vandalism has prompted HFHS to change some of their procedures when it comes to cell phones and bathroom breaks. Starting last week, students requesting to leave class to use the restroom, must now turn in their cell phone to the teacher before leaving the classroom. Phones will be returned to the student when they return. If the student does not turn in their phone, they will not be allowed to leave class. If, in case of an emergency situation, for instance not enough time, the student goes to the bathroom and their phone is not turned in, the office will be notified and they will work through the situation with the student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.