Members of the Hinckley-Finlayson High School Minnesota Honor Society (MHS) cleared snow from local fire hydrants Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Kyle Morell, city administrator, estimates the students cleared about 75-100 fire hydrants total. He said it is important to have access to the hydrants in case of a fire. “It’s a simple preventative step,” Morell said.
The Fire Department and city appreciated the help, said Judy Hopkins, city council member.
Six of the 45 MHS members spent a combined 25 hours shoveling snow, said Alyssa Vickstrom, MHS advisor. She said the students already participated in a long list of other services this school year, including making tie blankets for Ruff Start Rescue, making meals for A Place For You, food drives and much more. They will bake and decorate 250 cupcakes for an upcoming Easter event at the end of March. The students logged in 400 hours of service to date and include grades 10-12, according to Vickstrom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.