Dear Hinckley-Finlayson Community-
At the July School Board meeting I stated to our school board that I plan on Hinckley-Finlayson schools opening for the 2021- 22 school:
A. on time
B. without masks required
C. five days per week, following our school year calendar
D. with as few restrictions as possible
The school board did not act on this as they do not need to. Our school was fully open at the end of the school year, we followed our calendar, and had most of our regular events.
As we review updates from the state of Minnesota I am recommending that we continue on this path. We will open fully, five days a week, and see through our approved calendar. A brief version of my current statement on school opening-
A. We are not requiring masks. We will support families that wish to have their children wear masks.
B. Social distancing will be practiced as much as possible.
C. There are no plans for vaccine verification or vaccine requirement policy. We will support all staff and families that wish to receive a vaccine.
D. If families feel unsafe in the school environment there are new, updated distance learning options.
E. I am asking Pine County Public Health and our school board to review our quarantining policy for staff and students. We are currently at a 10 day quarantine for unvaccinated people who have been identified as a close contact with a positive case.
F. All of the above is subject to emergency orders, legislation, or other lawful changes. ie- we could be mandated to wear masks via emergency order at any time.
Our reopening committee meets next week to go over some details. We will work on topics such as any changes to visitors policy, activity attendance, social distancing at lunch/recess, quarantine practices, and building cleaning/disinfecting. We will review data from public health, recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Education, and opinions in our local community before we make recommendations to our school board.
You are welcome to share your thoughts with me via e-mail @ rprater@isd2165.org and I will share them with our reopening committee. Our committee has parents, teachers, staff, and board members.
Our goals are to open the school year as normally as possible, to keep our students, staff, and community safe (and informed), and to work on making up for lost academics. I wish to get our seniors ready to graduate on time in 2022, keep our secondary students on track with credits, and to build skills so that all of our younger students are above grade level in all academic areas.
JagsUnited,
Rob Prater
Hinckley-Finlayson Schools, Superintendent
