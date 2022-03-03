Hinckley-Finlayson senior Justin Matson is heading to the 2022 Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St.Paul.
Justin is the son of Matt and Kari Matson. He began wrestling when he was in preschool. “The program was designed for K-6th grade and they were hesitant on letting me join because at that age it’s common for kids not to really comprehend wrestling,” Justin said in an email interview. “They said I could try for one day, but then they kept me after that because I showed them I was able to remain focused and wasn’t there just to play.”
His love for wrestling is evident when he competes, one can certainly see his devotion and passion for the sport. Justin says the competition is what he loves about wrestling. “Wrestling is hard work, sweaty, bloody and painful. The concept of goal setting and achieving those goals is very rewarding,” he says.
Hinckley-Finlayson co-ops with Pine City High School Dragons’ wrestling team. Justin recently achieved his 100th varsity win…an impressive feat. Of those 100 wins 57 were by pinning his opponent. He not only wrestles for PCHS, but he also wrestles on national teams outside of school, and practices at Wrestle-Jitsu in St Cloud.
When asked about his most memorable wins Justin had this to say: “I’ve had some big wins over the years, being an 11X MNUSA state champion. One of my best wins was at a National event last year, I had a win over a Wisconsin State champ, he later went on to be the state champ again and then he won nationals in Fargo and is ranked in the top 10 in college wrestling today.” As for memorable losses, Justin said it was while on a national team in Spokane, Washington when he lost by two points to a wrestler who is now ranked number two in the nation.
Some of Justin’s most recent accomplishments include: Cosmic Clash Champion, 2021; MSHSL State Championship Qualifier 2021; Sunshine Pre-Season National Duals Team Member Runner-Up 2020 and the list goes on.
Getting ready
Justin said his pre-game routine has changed over the years. “Mostly I attempt to find a routine that keeps me calm and focused. I used to run before the match, but now I jump, pace, stretch and listen to the same music,” said Justin. Eminem, he continued, is his go to music.
In the off season, Justin works hard to stay in shape. Some of his go-to activities include working out in the gym, cutting firewood, playing football and wrestling pretty much year round.
His favorite style of wrestling is Greco Roman, he said. “I spend half of my time wrestling in Greco and Freestyle. Those are the two styles that are in the Olympics and the only style beyond college so I feel those two are most important. They get pretty rough with the throws and many moves aren’t even legal in high school due to the risk of injury.”
Justin has not had any career threatening injuries while wrestling, but has learned to deal with the “normal” issues that come with a physical sport such as wrestling, such as swollen joints or over extended muscles. “I’ve learned how to put my shoulder back in place, because that’s popped out of place a few dozen times. It’s common to keep a bag of ice at home. I take a lot of saunas. The Hinckley Chiropractor, Dr. Hams, knows me well!”
Helping the next generation
Justin doesn’t get much time to work with younger wrestlers due to his busy schedule, but when schedules align, he has helped out with the Pine City and Hinckley youth wrestlers. He said he also works with the younger wrestlers in the PCHS program, “I always push them to practice as much as possible,” he said.
If you are looking to start your child out in wrestling Justin as a bit of advice, “Keep it fun and start early. The pace of learning this sport takes time and that time cannot be made up once lost.”
Future plans
Wrestling and school are not the only things Justin is busy with. The state bound wrestler is also a member of the Air National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth, Minn. Although he hasn’t received his basic training dates yet, Justin will likely be leaving in June for Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. “ Following that,” said Justin, “I have Technical Training, likely at Sheppard AFB, Texas. My role (after basic and technical training) will be serving as the Crew Chief at the 148th Fighter Wing.”
Justin has also signed with the University of Dubuque in Iowa. Justin will be a part of their wrestling program there after he has completed his training with the military. One of the several reasons for choosing this college was “The vision of the college and wrestling coach align very well with my own views,” said Justin.
The University of Dubuque has an aviation degree that Justin plans on pursuing. “They have an Aviation Degree that is well developed and they are a military friendly college. They also accept the G.I. Bill (many aviation degree colleges do not). The nice part is when I complete my bachelors degree in Aviation that opens up opportunities to fly in the military or commercially, so at that point I will have another major life decision to make.”
Justin will also be wrestling for UD. “I like the idea of wrestling in college, yet I’m there to earn my degree and start my career,” said Justin. “So D3 wrestling blends those life balances nicely. They have a national Greco training facility near Dubuque. And they are providing me a scholarship worth a significant value, so that’s a nice bonus.”
Thankful for the support
Justin is very thankful for the support he has received over the years. When we asked him if there is anyone he wanted to credit for helping him succeed in wrestling his first shout out was to his parents. “They both pretty much provided everything I needed to succeed,” he said.
His next acknowledgment was to his coaches and teammates. “I’ve had some great coaches along the way. Paul Olson, when I first started in elementary school. Mike Washburn throughout middle school. Then Milo Allen and Josh Barnes all helped me grow my skills. Jake Clark from Wrestle-Jitsu has known me for years and has been a steady force also. There has been numerous coaches and other wrestlers that have been working with me, so I can’t overlook any of the value they brought to me. The first time I went to the MNUSA state tournament in Rochester was in 2013; Timmy Johnson, Jacob Lindahl, Gavin Rockstroh and Roman McKinney were all there and today they are still in that wrestling room with me. That’s pretty amazing.”
Heading into the state tournament, Justin will be face off against 16 of the best wrestlers in the state. His game plan he says, “My game plan is to stay light on my feet, keep hand control and wrestle smart. And of course have fun!” Please join us in wishing Justin good luck at the upcoming state tournament.
