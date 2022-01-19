Hinckley-Finlayson Superintendent Rob Prater has made the decision not to renew his contract with the district when it expires at the end of June 2022. Prater informed the school board members and staff via a letter last week.
Prater began working at Hinckley-Finlayson Schools in 2006 as the high school principal, five years later he took over as superintendent.
When asked what he felt his biggest accomplishment has been, Prater said, “The collaborative efforts to create new programs like Empower Learning Center our Alternative program, the 9th grade academy and partnering with East Central and Pine City for programs like Vision and Pine County Transition Program.”
He also mentioned partnering with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and the Pine County Schools and staff to create new opportunities for all students. Last year H-F had the highest graduation rate in Pine County and over the last 10 years they have doubled their Native American graduation rate.
A definite “people person,” Prater said his favorite part of the job is anything where he gets to deal with people. “I get to see all parts of the district, all the schools, all the programs, get to know students, staff and families. The only part of my job I don’t like is filling out state reports that don’t show what we are actually doing to support students,” said Prater.
When he first came to the district, Prater says he was surprised by how much a staff and community did to make sure students get great experiences. “Until coming to this school district I did not understand how much a school staff and community could care about our children and go the extra mile to help those students. Students wanted robotics so teachers started a program. Students wanted more youth sports so parents and staff volunteered to make bigger programs. Students wanted college classes so the school board found the funding and teachers got more training to make sure students got what they needed. We don’t have enough substitutes (hopefully a short term problem) so our parents and school board members volunteer to help.
What will Prater miss most about the Hinckley-Finlayson School District? “Reading with Mrs. Gelhar’s Kindergarten students. Morning meetings with Mrs. Stiel’s students. Cheering at football, volleyball, basketball, track, baseball, and softball games. Being teased by Mr. Masterson for being a bad basketball referee. Problem solving with the school board on tough issues. Judging the science fair. Helping hand out diplomas. Helping give out college scholarships. The former students who stop by to tell me how well they are doing and the excellent relationships with the leadership team and school board members,” he says. “The only things I won’t miss are 7 a.m. (or 7 p.m.) committee meetings and filling out reports for the State of Minnesota.”
Prater will be missed by many in the district. H-F High School Principal Brian Masterson said, “ Mr. Prater has been very supportive of me in my role as High School Principal. He has always been available, from when I began, to bounce ideas off of, to problem solve, and to offer advice. One thing I think Rob did very well was lead the District through our facilities projects a few years ago. All H-F schools have up to date buildings and this is in large part because of Mr. Prater’s leadership.”
School Board Member Leo Irlbeck said Prater has been an excellent administrator over the years and he hates to see him go. “He’s been very prudent with our spending and looks out for the students. His communication with the board has been excellent and he keeps the board very informed. He has made it more of a team approach to solving issues. It will be a big loss for the district, but an understandable move.”
The Praters will be empty nesters next year and have decided to move closer to family. He has not secured another position as of yet, but they are looking north of here.
