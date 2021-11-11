In this year’s election 368 citizens voted in the School Board  election last week.  The top four vote earners will serve a four year term beginning  January 10, 2022.

Results:

Angela Grochowski- 255

Toby Hickle- 235

Jodi Storlie- 203

Heather Hanson- 194

Steve Grinsteinner- 182

Theresa Dawson- 165

Terry Clark- 164

Bill Randall- 107

Thank you to all who ran in order to serve our schools and community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.