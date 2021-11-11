In this year’s election 368 citizens voted in the School Board election last week. The top four vote earners will serve a four year term beginning January 10, 2022.
Results:
Angela Grochowski- 255
Toby Hickle- 235
Jodi Storlie- 203
Heather Hanson- 194
Steve Grinsteinner- 182
Theresa Dawson- 165
Terry Clark- 164
Bill Randall- 107
Thank you to all who ran in order to serve our schools and community.
