Dale Frye was 20 years old when he volunteered to leave Hinckley and join the United States Army. The Korean War was going on at the time, and Frye knew he would be overseas.
“I tried to go early,” said Frye. “I wanted to get out of another Hinckley winter.” On January 29, 1951 he was headed off to serve his country.
“It was 40 below the morning we were leaving,” he said. “My mom was a teacher and had just got a new car. That car started right up,” he explained. It was the coldest January he could remember at the time. Frye has deduced that the car started because it was parked in a garage built of wood rather than steel or tin.
“I never got R&R in the 18 months I was over there,” he said. “But I’m glad I didn’t, if you have ever been camping in the dirt, that’s what it was like. But it was three meals a day out of a can.”
After leaving Minnesota, he headed for Atlanta, Georgia where he spent about four months getting trained to be a mechanic. He told them he was a mechanic “I knew better than to tell them I was a farmer. I went through about four months of mechanic training, and then became a teacher in Atlanta before going to Korea.”
He got a furlough before going overseas, and while he was home his dad had a stroke and was in the hospital. American Legion members tried to get him out of the Army so he could take care of his dad, but Frye said that was not what he wanted. He was granted an extra eight days of emergency leave by the Red Cross.
He had one day off while in Korea. The Army had arranged for relatives who were over there together to spend a day together. It was Easter Sunday, and Frye’s cousin, Bob O’Flanagan was also in Korea, about 400 miles from Frye. They were able to spend the day together in Seoul.
We owe Dale Frye a huge thank you for his service as well as all of the other veterans in our area. On this Veteran’s Day, if you see a veteran, please tell them thank you!
The Korean war
The Korean War was fought between 25 June 1950 – 27 July 1953
Location: Korean Peninsula, Yellow Sea, Sea of Japan, Korea Strait, China–North Korea border.
Result: Inconclusive, Military Stalemate.
Korean Armistice Agreement was signed in 1953.
Casualties and Losses for U.S. and its allies: Total dead and missing: 170,927 dead and 32,585 missing (162,394 South Koreans, 36,574 Americans, 4,544 others)
Total wounded: 566,434
Total civilian deaths: 2–3 million (est.)
