Mohr Parts & Supplies, Inc., better known as the Pine City NAPA store, has been in the Mohr family since it first opened in 1972, and it has been in Josh Mohr’s blood as long as he can remember. As an 11-year-old, Mohr stocked shelves and delivered parts on his bike for the original owner, his grandfather, Lenny Mohr.
After Lenny Mohr’s death, the store was purchased by his son, Chuck, and his wife, Kathy. They owned and operated the store for 24 years while their son Josh continued to work and learn the business. Then in 2017, Josh and his wife, Brenda, bought the business, and the Mohr Parts & Supplies NAPA store began its third generation of Mohr ownership.
According to Mohr, the store is not limited to just auto parts, so there has been a great deal to learn over the years. In addition to traditional auto parts, the store also offers heavy duty truck parts, hydraulic hoses, welding supplies, and much more. The NAPA company itself, Mohr says, has been a significant resource for him as a young business owner by providing training and good people to help navigate the business.
Even with those resources, there are still many challenges in running a small town business. Currently, the biggest challenges are supplying the inventory demand, skyrocketing prices and finding the necessary staff. The store often receives 50% or less of its fill rate which results in price increases, and even though the staff is great, Mohr says, it is hard to find people to fill some of the positions he has available.
For Mohr, however, the benefits of being a small town business owner outweigh the challenges. He enjoys talking to the customers, helping them get their cars back on the road and finding out how he can help service them better. And now Mohr will have even more opportunities to service people in the area as he and his wife are the new owners of the Hinckley NAPA store located at 2632 Old Highway 61 South. This new location will provide more space for product and storage that will be beneficial to both stores.
Adding the Hinckley store to the one in Pine City will give Mohr additional opportunities to enjoy what he likes best about working in a small town: the chance to meet new people and to stay connected with his regular customers.
“I see them at school events, at the grocery store and at church which makes the job more personal than a business in a large city,” said Mohr. And Mohr and his wife do get to know their customers outside of the store. Josh is a Pine County commissioner where he uses his business experience to help him make better decisions for the county. He is also a volunteer youth hockey coach for three of their four sons, and Brenda not only works at the store, but also works as a dental hygienist at Pine City Family Dental.
This year marks the fiftieth anniversary of the opening of Lenny Mohr’s auto parts store which is still the only locally owned parts store in the area. Now with the expansion into the Hinckley store, Grandpa Lenny’s legacy seems to be as strong as ever, and with four boys in the Mohr family, it seems quite probable that the Mohr NAPA stores could easily be headed toward a fourth generation of ownership.
