Music, dancing, food, prizes and much more will be happening on Saturday, October 2 at the Hinckley Fire Department’s annual Hogs and Hoses event.
Each year the Hinckley Fire Department hosts a fundraiser which benefits the Fire Relief fund. This fund is used to purchase additional equipment the fire department needs or to replace outdated equipment. This years funds will be used to purchase on scene lighting and additional safety equipment.
The fire department crew provides an amazing Hog Roast Buffet which includes homemade smoked beans, mac and cheese, potato salad and coleslaw. Beverages will also be available for purchase.
This year’s raffle prizes include: Freezers full of meat, a Green Mountain Pellet Grill, patio sets, a camping package, multiple gift cards to local businesses and much more! Tickets are available for purchase at Northview Bank, Slim’s Service, R&S Hardware and Kurt’s Station for $1 each. They will also be available at the event.
This year’s event will feature Aces and 88s Dueling Pianos as the musical entertainment. Put on your dancing shoes and come support your local fire department and it’s volunteers.
