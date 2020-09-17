The Hinckley City Council held its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, September 8. Consent agenda items included election funding reimbursement for additional expenses incurred due to COVID-19 through the CARES Act and a beer license for the American Legion during it’s horseshoe tournament later this month.
Major discussion centered around infrastructure again this month. Last month, lining work to repair the 1st Street NW sewer line was approved. As part of that process the line was cleaned and inspected again. The new inspection revealed the pipe has sustained significant additional deterioration. The line is sunken on both the top and sides to the point the flow is running backward. Reiter and Reiter recommended reevaluation because it is likely the line will need to be dug up and replaced. The new recordings have been sent to the engineers to make a new recommendation.
Further infrastructure consideration regarding utility design on the Family Dollar property. The city is in conversation with Zenith Properties for ten 8-plex housing units. In order to add this development along with the senior housing project still in discussion, increased road, sewer and utility infrastructure is needed. The initial estimate of the infrastructure is approximately $2 million. Another advantage to adding this proposed utility work is it would enable remaining city property to accommodate single family housing development in the future. The council will schedule a special meeting in about two weeks with the engineers to examine the project in greater detail.
Fire Department
Hinckley fire department was present to provide detailed information on the FEMA grant they want to apply for. Their proposal included $205,900 of equipment. The city is responsible for 5%; FEMA reimbursement would cover 95%. The council passed a motion committing to the $10,295 expenditure, allowing the fire department to begin preparing the grant application. Second, the city approved the hiring of a new firefighter.
Firehouse Liquors
The Firehouse Liquors monthly report included expected profit from the off-sale, along with continued loss in the on-sale. Manager Phil Taggert expressed surprise and is investigating what led to the loss after being reopened the entire month to see where additional savings could be made, as
