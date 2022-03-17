This past weekend the Hinckley-Finlayson Jagobotics robotics team traveled to Duluth to compete in the Northern Lights Regional at the DECC. The regional competition has 53 teams from as close as Duluth, to as far away as Rapid City S.D. The DECC hosts two regional events at the same time, with over 130 robotics teams competing at the same venue. Needless to say, the competition is fierce. The Jagobotics team started out Thursday with driver’s meetings, on field measurements and finally practice matches happening to close out the day. For those who don’t know, competition starts from 8 a.m. and usually goes until 6 p.m. in the evening. Friday brought about qualifying matches, in which every team is formed into a random three team alliance, and faces off against another three team alliance. Robotics members have to interact with other team members to devise the best strategy they can with their robots in order to earn a victory. Friday’s qualification matches saw a roller-coaster of emotions with the Jagobotics team trading losses and victories back and forth for most of the day. They rallied at the end of the day, winning two matches in a row, to finish Friday’s ranking’s in 28th place out of 53 teams.
Unfortunately, the momentum was stopped just short Saturday morning. Unforeseen electrical problems derailed their prospects of staying in the top echelon of robotics competition. The motor that would lift their robotic arm up and down became discombobulated, and wouldn’t respond to controls during the match. Between matches the pit crew tried their best to diagnose and remedy the problem, but they just ran out of time/ideas. The team lost their remaining three of the four qualifying matches on Saturday to drop to 48th place.
Leading the team this year was fourth year senior Ashton Graber, and first year senior Brooke Hartl. Ashton has worked on just about every aspect of the robot, from building it, wiring it and troubleshooting issues that arise. Brooke was one of our leaders in fundraising, and split her time taking care of a bunch of Robotics boys (Which is no simple task, believe me).
Even though they didn’t finish the way they hoped, there is a silver lining, where 90% of our robotics team is 9-11th grade. We will have a strong team next year being led by a large group of the junior class. We appreciate the support you give through the year, and I appreciate hearing how much the competition was broadcast at school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.