The Hinckley-Finlayson boy’s basketball team had a busy week last week playing four games in five days. The Jags were highly successful in that span winning three of the games improving their overall record to 11-11.
On Tuesday, February 8, H-F traveled to Ogilvie for a Great River Conference match up. This was a game of two drastically different halves of basketball. In the first half the Jaguars struggled offensively only putting up 17 first half points and shooting 34% from the field and 11% from the 3-point line. However, the Jags played some great defense that allowed them to stay in the game. Despite the offensive struggles the Jaguars were only down three at halftime. The second half was a different story: H-F was able to get on track on the offensive end of the court - they shot 60% from the field and nearly 56% from the 3-point line. The Jags put up 39 second half points, and they continued playing great on the defensive end too. The final score was H-F 56 - Ogilvie 46.
On Thursday, February 10, H-F had another conference game when they hosted the Mille Lacs Raiders, and the Jaguars grabbed another conference win. Great defense was again the key to the victory. H-F applied a lot of defensive ball pressure on the Raiders guards which led to several turnovers and easy fast break points for the Jaguars. The Jags led at halftime by a score of 38-14. During the second half the Raiders did a much better job of handling the Jaguars pressure, but the big first half lead proved too much for Mille Lacs to overcome. In the end, the Jaguars defeated the Raiders 58-34.
Hinckley-Finlayson had a quick turnaround as the next night they traveled to Virginia to participate in the annual North-South Challenge. This is a two day tournament involving four teams from section 7AA: Virginia and International Falls from the north, and Hinckley-Finlayson and Aitkin from the south. On Friday, February 11, H-F opened the tournament by taking on the Virginia Blue Devils. The Blue Devils came out ready to play scorching the nets as they made nine first half three pointers. The Jaguars seemed a step behind throughout the entire half struggling to stop Virginia from scoring while also struggling to put the ball in the hoop on the offensive end. Virginia had a comfortable 52-21 halftime lead. The Jaguars showed a lot of grit and determination in the second half, though. They made some adjustments on both ends of the court and played basically even with the Blue Devils during the second half. Unfortunately the deficit was too much to overcome, and the Jags lost 87-53.
The Jaguars had another quick turnaround and had to face the International Falls Broncos at 1 p.m. the next afternoon. Once again Hinckley-Finlayson showed a lot of heart. Despite having tired legs from the previous three games, the Jags were able to apply a lot of defensive pressure in the half court as well as the full court. That pressure got to the Broncos, and the Jaguars jumped out to a 40-26 halftime lead. International Falls made a couple second half adjustments, and they were able to stay within reach of the Jaguars. However, the Jags handled things well down the stretch. Free throws were key for the Jags late in the game. They got to the line 13 times in the second half, and they knocked down nine of them to seal the victory. In the end Hinckley-Finlayson won 70-60 grabbing an important section win.
The Jaguars have four games remaining in the regular season. They play at Rush City on February 15, home against Proctor on February 18, at Barnum on February 22, and at Mora on February 25. Come out and support them in their remaining games.
Statistical Leaders vs Ogilvie
Points
Cyliss LaFave & Ashton Hosler 13; Jon Buchanan 8
Rebounds
Jon Buchanan 11; Lucas Kreft 9
Assists
Cyliss LaFave 4; Lucas Kreft 3
Steals
Cyliss LaFave & Jon Buchanan 2; 3 players with 1
Statistical Leaders vs Mille Lacs
Points
Cyliss LaFave 11; Ashton Hosler 10
Rebounds
Lucas Kreft, Jon Buchanan and Levi Degerstrom 8
Assists
Jon Buchanan 4; Cyliss LaFave and Levi Degerstrom 3
Steals
Cyliss LaFave 5; Levi Degerstrom 4
Blocks
Levi Degerstrom 2; three players with 1
Statistical Leaders vs Virginia
Points
Jon Buchanan 17; Trey Visser 12
Rebounds
Jordan Masterson 10; Lucas Kreft 8
Assists
Lucas Kreft 5; three players with 2
Steals
Trey Visser & Jordan Masterson 1
Blocks
Jon Buchanan 2
Statistical Leaders vs International Falls
Points
Ashton Hosler 20; Jon Buchanan 11
Rebounds
Jon Buchanan 9; Jordan Masterson 7
Assists
Trey Visser 5; Jon Buchanan & Jordan Masterson 3
Steals
Cyliss LaFave & Jon Buchanan 4; Trey Visser 3
