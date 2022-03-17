The Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars boys’ basketball team were seeded 12th in the 7AA playoffs. With a 12 seed, the boys had to travel to Two Harbors on March 10 to take on the 5th seeded Agates. Although the Jags hung with the Agates for much of the game, in the end Two Harbors was able to pull away and win the game.
To start the game H-F struggled to knock down shots. The Jaguars were getting good shots, but it just seemed as if there was a lid on the rim. H-F fell behind 12-2 to start the game. The Jaguars stormed back, however. They chipped away at the lead with some fast break points, and they started to make a few outside jump shots too. At halftime the Agates had a slim 26-23 lead over the Jaguars.
The second half started with both teams playing hard and exchanging baskets. However, part way through the second half Two Harbors made a run in which they made a couple of three point shots and they got a layup on a Jaguars turnover. That run proved to be the difference in the game. Although the Jags fought hard and did what they could to try and get back in the game, H-F could not overcome the deficit. In the end Two Harbors beat Hinckley-Finlayson 66-45.
The Jaguars finished the season with a 12-15 record, and they finished 3rd in the Great River Conference. The special thank you goes out to the seniors on the team for all their years of dedication and hard work: Jon Buchanan, Ashton Hosler and Lucas Kreft.
Statistical Leaders vs Two Harbors
Points
Seth Olson 14; Cyliss LaFave 13
Rebounds
Lucas Kreft 8; Levi Degerstrom & Seth Olson 4
Assists
Marcel Richey 3; Cyliss LaFave & Trey Visser 2
Steals
Seth Olson 3
Blocks
none
