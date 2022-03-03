Due to a snowstorm the Hinckley-Finlason Jaguars boys’ basketball team only played one game last week. On Tuesday, February 22 H-F was supposed to travel to Barnum to play the Bombers, but that game was postponed until Monday February 28. That left the Jags with only one game last week - a tough non-conference game against a very good Mora Mustang team.
The Mora boys basketball team is having an outstanding year. Going into the game against H-F, the Mustangs were 20-3 with their last loss coming about a month ago. Although the Jaguars played hard, they could not hang with the highly-talented Mustang team. Their size, strength, and height caused the Jaguars to struggle all night long on the offensive end of the court. The Jags shifted between man to man and zone defenses, but couldn’t find a way to contain the Mustang offense. Mora jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. They went on to beat the Jaguars 70-21.
Hinckley-Finlayson has one regular season game remaining. They will go to Barnum to play on Monday, February 28. The Jaguars will begin their 7AA playoffs on Thursday, March 10. The site and opponent for the first round is yet to be determined.
Statistical Leaders vs Mora
Points
Ashton Hosler 9; Lucas Kreft 8
Rebounds
Jon Buchanan 5; Levi Degerstrom 3
Assists
Jon Buchanan & Levi Degerstrom 2
Steals
Levi Degerstrom 2; 3 players with 1
