This last Sunday many churches celebrated Easter, the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. Many songs and Alleluias shared as we went through Holy Week, the suffering and death of Jesus Christ, to the realization that Christ overcome death, raised from the dead.
The Gospel of John in Chapter 20 firstly centers on the Empty Tomb. After Jesus Christ hung on the cross and died, the women went to the tomb on the first day of the week. When you have lost someone you love, you are distraught, beside yourself, not knowing where to turn or not knowing what to do next and a whole bunch of other feelings. Mary Magdalene was at the cross when Jesus died. Now she must go to do what she had to do and take care of the body. She is hurt. She is traumatized. When she gets to the tomb, it is empty. What more could possibly go wrong?
Now what? How can this be? How can she possibly do what she needs to do without the body? What has happened? She does what many people have done through the generations, and what will continue to happen. Weeping and crying. Jesus Christ is there to comfort her and she does not know it at first, but he is with her.
Are you familiar with weeping and crying this past two years, the last few months, in the loss of someone that you love? This is a part of life. We, like Mary, have had much trauma. We still may have heartache and fear surrounding us in many different ways. Jesus asked Mary, “Why are you weeping?” She replies, not knowing it is the Lord, probably crying so hard, “Sir if you have carried him away, tell me where you have laid him.” We can relate to Mary at the tomb weeping, but it does not last. Jesus calls Mary by her name. He calls her to comfort her and continue to walk with her (John 20: 11-18).
Mary is the first to hear Jesus voice, her name, the Good News that Jesus lives, and that death has not won. She has gone through trauma, sadness and now she is overcome with joy. Remember, Jesus calls each of us by our names. As we celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord, we do so in confidence that we covered in God’s love and grace. It does not mean all will be perfect, that we will not weep, or mourn, or wonder about heartaches like war and injustice. It does mean we proclaim that we have seen the Lord, believe in the Lord, and God keeps his promises. Go tell, just as Mary and the disciples did. He is risen, Jesus has risen indeed, alleluia!
Mary Magdalene went and announced to the disciples, “I have seen the Lord”; and she told them that he has said these things to her. John 20: 18
Brenda Wicklund is the pastor at the First Lutheran Church in Hinckley, Minn. She can be reached at firstlcpastor@scicable.com or 320-384-6393---
