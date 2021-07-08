As the town gears up for the 2021 Corn and Clover Carnival, there are a few changes to be aware of.
The Kiddie Parade has been moved to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, which allows participants to be in both the Hinckley Ambassador Pageant and the Kiddie Parade. A first-time stage started going up on Tuesday, July 6. It measures 20’ X 20’ and will be assembled at the usual location. The balloon release that was scheduled for 9 p.m. on Friday evening has been cancelled.
Quite an array of exciting button prizes are on display at Woodlands National Bank such as a bean bag board, lap quilt, assorted cutting boards and hand-made teddy bears. You may buy as many button tickets as you like to be eligible to win; they sell for $3 each.
While purchasing your Carnival button, take advantage of the $25 pre-sale price for armbands. This $25 special price lasts only until July 8 at 4 p.m. They may be purchased at Kroschel Agency (Farmer’s Insurance), Northview Bank, Slims Service and Woodlands National Bank.
Just before one of Minnesota’s finest parades begins, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning a B-25 will fly over the parade route four times.
Immediately after the parade, meet Miss Minnesota-Elle Mark and Miss Minnesota’s Outstanding Teen-Bella Grill by the stage on Main Street. Our Hinckley Royalty as well as the Magic Moment Characters will join them.
A softball tournament is scheduled Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. Don’t forget the patriotic fireworks display starts at dusk on Saturday night. Sunday at Westside Park will be the annual V.F.W. Tournament of Horseshoe Champions.
The most important fact about Hinckley’s 2021 Corn and Clover Carnival is we want to thank all of our sponsors, especially our Diamond and Grand Finale sponsors. They make our carnival possible!
Come one, come all for two days of fun and excitement!
