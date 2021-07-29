The Hinckley Knights open the Eastern Minny League playoffs against the Braham Snappers Saturday in Game 1 at 4:00 p.m. at Brennan Field. The winner will play the Quamba Cubs in Game 2 at 7 p.m., with the winner of that game advancing to the region tournament. The losers of the first two games play in Hinckley on Sunday at 5 p.m., with the winner moving on to the region tournament, August 5-15 in Princeton.
The Knights reached the playoffs as the third seed in the North division, after a 7-1 loss to Mora last Sunday. Hinckley was the visiting team on the scoreboard, hosting Mora’s “home” game of the two-game series, because Mora’s field has been closed due to construction of a new school. Their new field will open in 2023.
The Knights got started on the right foot when catcher Trevor Johnson parked the third pitch he saw over the left field fence for a leadoff home run. Unfortunately, the Knights didn’t make it past second base the rest of the afternoon, shut down by Mora’s ace pitcher Derek Graves, who threw a complete game with just 5 hits, 1 walk and 13 strikeouts. Mora responded quickly with 3 runs in the bottom of the first, on a string of hits aided by an error. They got three more in the fifth on a similar formula, and added an insurance run in the sixth with a batter hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, to put the game away 7-1.
TJ Johnson led the Knights offense, going 2-4. Trevor Johnson, Shawn Ausmus and Max Sickler each had singles to make up Hinckley’s 5 team hits. Trevor Johnson got an RBI via his home run, and Sickler stole a base. TJ Johnson took the loss, going four innings, giving up 2 earned runs on 5 hits, with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts. Lucas Willis surrendered 3 earned runs on 4 hits, walking 2 and striking out 1 in an inning’s work. Cory Schmidt threw the final three innings, giving up 1 hit and striking out 5.
The Knights lost an exhibition game last Saturday at the “Mini Met” in Jordan, against the 2019 state Class ‘C’ champion Jordan Brewers. Hinckley gave the Brewers a scare early, leading by as many as three runs, but couldn’t hang on in the late innings, and took the loss 15-5.
The Knights got on the bases early. Hinckley loaded the bases in the first inning and did not score, but in the second, a single by shortstop Dez LeTexier, a two-run homer from catcher Trevor Johnson and a solo shot by first baseman Shawn Ausmus five pitches later put the Knights up 3-0. The Brewers got two back in the bottom of the third on a string of hits to make it 3-2, and threatened to tie or go ahead with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the fourth, but right fielder Lucas Willis caught a line drive and threw out a runner at home to end the inning on a double play. The Knights gained two more runs in the fifth. Ausmus reached on an error, center fielder TJ Johnson and left fielder Dylan Libra both singled to load the bases, and Ausmus scored on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Isaiah Hasz. TJ scored when Brady Johnson singled, giving Hinckley a 5-2 lead. The Brewers then went to work, getting a run in the fifth, another in the sixth and scoring four in the seventh against three Knights pitchers to take the lead 9-5. A two-run home run and a grand slam in the eighth made it 15-5, to end the game on the 10-run rule.
Trevor Johnson and Shawn Ausmus led the offense, each 2-4 with a home run; Johnson picked up 2 RBI on his homer, and Ausmus 1. TJ Johnson, Brady Johnson, Dylan Libra, and Dez LeTexier each had hits, for a team total of 8 hits on the day. Brady Johnson and LeTexier each had an RBI. Brady Johnson pitched 4 innings, giving up 1 earned run on 4 hits, walking 4 and striking out 2. Coming in to pitch in the fifth, LeTexier took the loss as the lead changed, surrendering 4 runs and 3 hits in two and a third, walking 3 and striking out 2. Isaiah Hasz, Josh Thom and Mac Storlie mopped up in relief.
Hinckley’s overall regular season record stands at 18-11, 11-6 in league play, and 7-5 against non-league opponents.
Follow the team online at HinckleyKnights.com or on Facebook and Twitter @HinckleyKnights.
