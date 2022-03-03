Due to weather and rescheduling, the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars had only one game last week as they hosted the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves on Saturday. The Wolves are one of the higher ranked teams in single A and presented a lot of challenges to a shorthanded Jaguar team.
The Wolves pushed the ball very well and combined with outstanding shooting took a 46-10 halftime lead. In the second half, the Jags did a much better job of getting back on defense and holding WHA to just one shot, but the Wolves were too strong and took the victory 67-21.
Scoring for the Jags: Bella Brant and Gracie Olson 4, Hannah Hartl, Olivia Hoppe and Sydney Kreger 3, Brekyn Hanson and Hayasen Taggart 2. Stats: Rebounds, Reese Hartl 8; Assists, Brant, H. Hartl, R. Hartl and Rylie Kreger 1; Steals, H. Hartl, R. Hartl and R. Kreger 2; Blocks, Brant 2.
The Jags are now 10-15 on the season.
Upcoming games for the Jags:
2/28-vs Upsala (Senior Night)
3/3-Section 7AA Playoff Game at Esko
JV Update:
2/26-vs W-H-A, L 47-32
JV Record; 14-8
