2/7 vs Hill City/Northland
On Monday The Hinckley-Finlayson Lady Jaguars opened a busy week by hosting Hill City/Northland. The Jags really stepped up and played strong defense in the first half. They were able to control the tempo and find open quality shots in their offense to take a 37-19 halftime lead.
The lead in the second half allowed them to work on some new things they had been trying in practice. Even though the lead was cut into, the result was not in doubt and the Jaguars took their second straight win by a score of 62-46 over the Storm.
Scoring for the Jags: Makayla Ammerman 11, Anna Degerstrom 10, Bella Brant, Hannah Hartl and Reese Hartl 8, Gracie Olson 7, Hayasen Taggart 6, Brekyn Hanson and Sydney Kreger 2. Stats: Rebounds, Degerstrom 6; Assists, Ammerman 3; Steals, Degerstrom 6; Blocks, Ammerman 1.
2/8 vs Mora
On Tuesday the Jags hosted Mora. “We felt that this would be a very physical game and it sure was,” said Coach Witter. The Mustangs play a very tough man-to-man defense and the Jags responded to the challenge in the first half, trailing 24-22, but feeling like they had set the tone for this to be a competitive game.
In the second half, the Jags had a number of good looks on offense, but weren’t able to capitalize as the Mustangs opened up a lead of 15 at one point. The Jags kept fighting, cutting into the lead over the last 10 minutes of the game, finding themselves down by five with just 20 seconds remaining. Coming out of a timeout following a layup from senior Bella Brant to cut the lead to three, sophomore Anna Degerstrom was able to get a steal in the press, found fellow sophomore Hannah Hartl who drained a 3-pointer AND was fouled following the shot. Making the first of two free throws, the Jags had the lead with 15 seconds to go. They were able to get the stop on the defensive end and take the victory, 53-52 in a thrilling game. This was the third win in a row for the Jags and definitely their “statement” win of the season.
Scoring for the Jags: Ammerman 14, Degerstrom 13, Brant and H. Hartl 8, Rylie Kreger 3, Jovi Fahey, R. Hartl and Taggart 2, Olivia Hoppe 1. Stats: Rebounds, Ammerman 9; Assists, R. Hartl 5; Steals, H. Hartl 5; Blocks, Ammerman and Kreger 1.
2/11 vs Mille Lacs
The Jags finished up their three game home stand by hosting the Mille Lacs Raiders on Friday night. “We always expect a good game from a well coached Raider team and we weren’t surprised by the heart that they showed against the Jags,” said Witter. “We didn’t have our best stuff on Friday,” but good outside shooting in the first half allowed the Jags to take a 33-22 halftime lead.
The Raiders came out for the second half with lots of pressure on the Jags offense and were able to force turnovers that allowed them to not only get back into the game, but take a 53-52 lead with a minute to go. Junior Makayla Ammerman drained a three to retake the lead and big free throws from both Degerstrom and sophomore Reese Hartl as time ran out gave the Jags a 58-53 win as well as their fourth straight victory. With their tenth victory of the season, the Jags have matched their win total from last year’s team that made it to the Sub-Section Championship game, and ties that team for the most wins in a season since 2008-2009. It’s easy to see that this team continues to improve week in and week out, and the Jags definitely want to thank all the fans for their continued support, the gym was rocking this week!!
Scoring for the Jags: Brant 13, R. Hartl 12, Ammerman 8, H. Hartl 7, Degerstrom 6, Kreger 5, Hoppe 3, Hanson and Taggart 2. Stats: Rebounds, Degerstrom 12; Assists, R. Hartl 3; Steals, Brant, H. Hartl, R. Hartl and Kreger 3.
The Jags are now 10-13 on the season, with a 4-7 record in the Great River Conference.
Upcoming games for the Jags:
2/15-vs Rush City
2/18-vs Walker-Hackensack-Akeley
JV Update
Results:
2/7-vs Hill City/Northland, W 42-26
2/8-vs Mora, L 50-48
2/11-vs Mille Lacs, W 35-26
JV Record; 14-6 (8-3 GRC)
C-Team Update
Results:
2/8-vs Mora, L 64-18
2/11-vs Mille Lacs, W 34-17
C-Team Record; 1-10 (1-6 GRC)
